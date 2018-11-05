Thank you for your support over the years

The Hemming Group have been involved in the fire market for close to 20 years and despite the loyal support of our readers, it is with much sadness that we have to announce the closure of the Hemming Fire portfolio – Fire and Rescue, Industrial Fire Journal, Fire Trade Europe and Fire Trade Asia.

Despite the excellent effort of the entire fire team publishing these products to the highest standards has become increasingly expensive and in recent years the products have struggled to attract sufficient advertising support to cover these growing costs.

As a result, the publishers Hemming Group have decided to withdraw from the fire sector to focus resources on existing products in the company. This has been a very difficult decision for everyone involved and we would like to thank you for your ongoing support over the years.