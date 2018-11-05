Fire and Rescue Q4 2018 has been published

What can you read in this issue?

Power of the challenge

Rescue challenges play a vital role in improving the skills of firefighters around the world. In our challenge special, firefighters, rescue organisations, and manufacturers explain why they believe participation in such challenges is vital for the whole rescue ecosystem.

Water rescue facility

A new swift-water and flood training facility in the US is changing operational flood response team training by enabling the creation of complex rescue scenarios that are as realistic and challenging as possible.

Zero emissions vehicles

F&R travelled to Linz in Austria to find out how a leading vehicle manufacturer is working towards a greener future for firefighting vehicles. Plus an overview of new vehicle launches and deliveries around the world.

Super pumps

Confused about which fire pump you need? F&R reviews the different types of pump available highlights the latest trends and developments and makes recommendations on how to select the right solution.

Foam: POPs review meeting

Increasing international concerns over legacy and ongoing PFAS contamination were emphasised at the September 2018 meeting of the Stockholm Convention’s Persistent Organic Pollutants Review Committee in Rome, which highlighted the need for urgent global action.

Wildfire: invasive species

Invasive plants have a symbiotic relationship with fire, and wildfire suppression activities present the perfect opportunity to spread these harmful species further afield. Find out how US wildland firefighters are working to contain the threat that non-native plants and animals pose to precious ecosystems.

PPE: experience matters

In an era when the safety and wellbeing of firefighters both on and off duty is coming under greater scrutiny, one protective fabric manufacturer is engaging with end users on the important topics of the moment in order to improve both its own offering and to help fire services make a more informed choice of PPE.

Mutual aid agreements

Joint response operations between fire services and voluntarily-instated industrial firefighting organisations can be a minefield. To ensure a successful joint operation, it is essential to first put in place a cooperative structure.

Click here or on the cover to read F&R Q4, 2018.

How to contribute to Fire and Rescue Q1, 2019

DEADLINE: JAN 30, 2019

We are open to suggestions if your topic of interest is not on the list, or should you wish to submit an article.

To submit editorial for Fire and Rescue please send in word or text documents accompanied by a separate selection of pictures in high resolution (300 dpi/1mb). For large file transfer, use www.wetransfer.com.

For by-lined articles please send a headshot (high res) and a small bio (150 words).

Every editorial is published on its merit for the readers and at the discretion of the editor.

The editor, Ann-Marie Knegt can be contacted on am.knegt@hgluk.com, 0044 (0) 1935 374001.

To advertise, please, contact Kelly Francis k.francis@hgluk.com, 0044 (0) 1935 374001