Fire and Rescue Q4 2018 has been published

Published:  27 November, 2018

What can you read in this issue?

Power of the challenge

Rescue challenges play a vital role in improving the skills of firefighters around the world. In our challenge special, firefighters, rescue organisations, and manufacturers explain why they believe participation in such challenges is vital for the whole rescue ecosystem.

Water rescue facility

A new swift-water and flood training facility in the US is changing operational flood response team training by enabling the creation of complex rescue scenarios that are as realistic and challenging as possible.

Zero emissions vehicles

F&R travelled to Linz in Austria to find out how a leading vehicle manufacturer is working towards a greener future for firefighting vehicles. Plus an overview of new vehicle launches and deliveries around the world.

Super pumps

Confused about which fire pump you need? F&R reviews the different types of pump available highlights the latest trends and developments and makes recommendations on how to select the right solution.

Foam: POPs review meeting

Increasing international concerns over legacy and ongoing PFAS contamination were emphasised at the September 2018 meeting of the Stockholm Convention’s Persistent Organic Pollutants Review Committee in Rome, which highlighted the need for urgent global action.

Wildfire: invasive species

Invasive plants have a symbiotic relationship with fire, and wildfire suppression activities present the perfect opportunity to spread these harmful species further afield. Find out how US wildland firefighters are working to contain the threat that non-native plants and animals pose to precious ecosystems.

PPE: experience matters

In an era when the safety and wellbeing of firefighters both on and off duty is coming under greater scrutiny, one protective fabric manufacturer is engaging with end users on the important topics of the moment in order to improve both its own offering and to help fire services make a more informed choice of PPE.

Mutual aid agreements

Joint response operations between fire services and voluntarily-instated industrial firefighting organisations can be a minefield. To ensure a successful joint operation, it is essential to first put in place a cooperative structure.

Click here or on the cover to read F&R Q4, 2018.

How to contribute to Fire and Rescue Q1, 2019

DEADLINE:  JAN 30, 2019

We are open to suggestions if your topic of interest is not on the list, or should you wish to submit an article.

To submit editorial for Fire and Rescue please send in word or text documents accompanied by a separate selection of pictures in high resolution (300 dpi/1mb). For large file transfer, use www.wetransfer.com.

For by-lined articles please send a headshot (high res) and a small bio (150 words).

Every editorial is published on its merit for the readers and at the discretion of the editor.

The editor, Ann-Marie Knegt can be contacted on am.knegt@hgluk.com, 0044 (0) 1935 374001.

To advertise, please, contact Kelly Francis k.francis@hgluk.com, 0044 (0) 1935 374001

Related Articles

  • Fire and Rescue Q4, 2013 

    Fire and Rescue Q4 has been published. Click here or on the cover to read the magazine.

  • Fire and Rescue Q4 has been published! 

    Our market-leading international publication covering emergency response is available to read online.

  • Fire and Rescue Q3, 2018, has been published 

    Fire and Rescue, the thought-leading magazine for firefighters around the world has been published. What can you read in this issue?

  • Small animal pre-veterinary care 

    The frequent presence of pets at the scene of road accidents and house fires in his home state of Colorado prompted firefighter Michael Davis to develop a training programme for small animal pre-veterinary care for first responders.

  • HazSim – Bringing situational hazmat training to life 

    HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Renka´s Fire Engine No. 1

Firefighting, fast, safe, everywhere. Michael Renka GmbH, based in Germany, is a manufacturer of firefighting vehicles, pumps and rescue equipment.

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q3 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q3 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar