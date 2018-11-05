Firefighting liquid for any type of fire

Published:  13 November, 2018

Start-up company Firexo has launched a new firefighting liquid that can be used to extinguish any type of fire.

‘Firexo is the only solution able to extinguish all classes of fire (A, B, C, D, E & F). Electrical, fuel, gas, oil, metals, and solid combustible material fires can all be put out with it,’ commented CEO of Firexo, Dave Breith.

‘In one of our tests, nine litres of the liquid put out a car fire in just 53 seconds, compared with conventional methods which can take around 45 minutes to an hour and 1,800 litres of water.’

The solution has been developed to serve the general public for small household fires as well as for professional fire and rescue services, and the company is currently looking at fixed system use, and for deployment in wildfires.

Firexo is environmentally friendly – the non-toxic liquid is made from natural ingredients and is biodegradable, with a neutral PH. It cools materials to a temperature that they can be handled, creates less debris, and requires small volumes to extinguish a fire.

A rapid-response motorcycle could be dispatched to tackle any kind of fire and could hold enough of the liquid to put out up to three cars, as demonstrated by Firexo’s own display bike.

Currently, up to three fire engines complete with crews could be deployed to tackle a car fire.

During the last financial year, Fire and Rescue Services (FRS) in England attended 564,827 incidents, up one percent on the year before, underlying the need for a time-saving solution[1].

Within the current firefighting periods, office buildings are still not protected enough from the damage a blaze can inflict before it is terminated. It’s extremely difficult for businesses to recover after a devastating fire –  in fact, 80% of companies fail within 18 months of a major fire[2]. Fire brigades and businesses fitted with Firexo could dramatically reduce this figure.

Breith said: ‘The current time frames to put out a fire, whatever type it may be, are too long. The people who have lost assets, valuables, property, investments and above all else, loved ones, would attest to this. The life-saving potential that Firexo yields is clear.

‘It can be used in every single place where current fire extinguishers are found, by professional firefighters as well as people in their households when absolutely necessary, from small fires to forest fires. The revolution in firefighting is here.’

Firexo will be available in four different forms: Sachet, designed to tackle pan fat fires, Spray, a smaller product for small fires, three sizes of extinguishers aimed at homes and small, right up to enterprise, businesses, and mass, targeted towards large organisations and fire rescue services.


[1]https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/732555/fire-and-rescue-incident-march-2018-hosb1618.pdf

[2]NFU Mutual survey reported on by: http://elitebusinessmagazine.co.uk/finance/item/up-in-flames

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Renka´s Fire Engine No. 1

Firefighting, fast, safe, everywhere. Michael Renka GmbH, based in Germany, is a manufacturer of firefighting vehicles, pumps and rescue equipment.

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q3 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q3 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar