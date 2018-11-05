Firefighting liquid for any type of fire

Start-up company Firexo has launched a new firefighting liquid that can be used to extinguish any type of fire.

‘Firexo is the only solution able to extinguish all classes of fire (A, B, C, D, E & F). Electrical, fuel, gas, oil, metals, and solid combustible material fires can all be put out with it,’ commented CEO of Firexo, Dave Breith.

‘In one of our tests, nine litres of the liquid put out a car fire in just 53 seconds, compared with conventional methods which can take around 45 minutes to an hour and 1,800 litres of water.’

The solution has been developed to serve the general public for small household fires as well as for professional fire and rescue services, and the company is currently looking at fixed system use, and for deployment in wildfires.

Firexo is environmentally friendly – the non-toxic liquid is made from natural ingredients and is biodegradable, with a neutral PH. It cools materials to a temperature that they can be handled, creates less debris, and requires small volumes to extinguish a fire.

A rapid-response motorcycle could be dispatched to tackle any kind of fire and could hold enough of the liquid to put out up to three cars, as demonstrated by Firexo’s own display bike.

Currently, up to three fire engines complete with crews could be deployed to tackle a car fire.

During the last financial year, Fire and Rescue Services (FRS) in England attended 564,827 incidents, up one percent on the year before, underlying the need for a time-saving solution[1].

Within the current firefighting periods, office buildings are still not protected enough from the damage a blaze can inflict before it is terminated. It’s extremely difficult for businesses to recover after a devastating fire – in fact, 80% of companies fail within 18 months of a major fire[2]. Fire brigades and businesses fitted with Firexo could dramatically reduce this figure.

Breith said: ‘The current time frames to put out a fire, whatever type it may be, are too long. The people who have lost assets, valuables, property, investments and above all else, loved ones, would attest to this. The life-saving potential that Firexo yields is clear.

‘It can be used in every single place where current fire extinguishers are found, by professional firefighters as well as people in their households when absolutely necessary, from small fires to forest fires. The revolution in firefighting is here.’

Firexo will be available in four different forms: Sachet, designed to tackle pan fat fires, Spray, a smaller product for small fires, three sizes of extinguishers aimed at homes and small, right up to enterprise, businesses, and mass, targeted towards large organisations and fire rescue services.