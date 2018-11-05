Airport consultancy opens for business

Published:  13 November, 2018

Total Compliance Management has launched as a new consultancy business specialising in rescue and firefighting services (RFFS), emergency and contingency planning, airport operations and aerodrome regulations.

The company was set up by Jason Ivey, a former Chief Fire Officer at Gatwick Fire and Rescue Service and formerly Head of Aerodromes for the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

‘What sets Total Compliance Management apart from a rescue and firefighting (RFFS) point of view is the breadth of experience gained in both operational fire services roles as well as being able to offer a regulatory perspective,’ Ivey commented.

Total Compliance Management recently undertook an audit and Inspection of both Changi and Seletar Airports in Singapore ahead of their Aerodrome License re-certification by the Civil Aviation Authority Singapore.

‘During his recent audit of Changi Airport, Jason was able to approach the specialised firefighting subject matter with much thought and a sound understanding of how an operational RFFS unit operates. He provided a fair and accurate assessment of this audit,’ commented Cletus Packiam, Chief of the Airport Emergency Services for the Changi Airport Group, in Singapore.

Total Compliance Management can provide advice and guidance on all aspects of RFFS including:

• Audits and Inspections to ICAO and EASA standards

• Task and resource analysis

• Contingency planning

• Outsourcing feasibility studies

Ivey’s aviation career started in 1987 when he joined the RAF Fire Service serving at several UK bases and the Falkland Islands. After leaving the RAF, Jason joined the civilian Airport Fire Service where he served at Cardiff Airport (RFFS Watch Manager) Manchester Airport (RFFS Station Manager) Farnborough Airport (Fire Service Manager) and Gatwick Airport (Chief Fire Officer)

After several years in operational Fire Service roles, Jason joined the UK Civil Aviation Authority as a Fire Service Inspector and was responsible for auditing and inspecting all types of aerodromes within the UK including Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted Airports.

In 2016, Jason set up his own business as an independent aviation consultant delivering bespoke services at several international locations including Qatar where he was the Head of Aerodromes for the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA). During his time with the QCAA Jason was responsible for introducing new regulations based on EASA requirements and conducting regulatory oversight of Hamad and Doha International Airports.

