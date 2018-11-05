Renka´s Fire Engine No 1

COMMERCIAL PROFILE: Firefighting, fast, safe, everywhere. Michael Renka GmbH, based in Germany, is a manufacturer of firefighting vehicles, pumps and rescue equipment.

Renka presents the Renka No.1 fire truck. Watch the video below.

(Video English)

Extinguishing with high pressure

The Renka No.1 fire truck is a modular firefighting system that can be placed on the back of a pickup or a trailer, forklift or skid unit.

The system uses high-pressure water mist (atomised water) as a very effective extinguishing method. When using Renka's Fire Engine No.1, the customer has a choice of either a diesel or a petrol unit.

For quick deployment - everywhere.

The high-quality transport rack makes it easy to move and store the water mist system, consisting of the high-pressure pump unit with a diesel motor, water tank and foaming agent canister.

The advantage is clear because the system uses so little water, it is possible to extinguish for 10 minutes with the system‘s 200-litre water tank and the 20-litre foaming agent tank. Optionally, an additional rack with two water tanks can be added and this increases the extinguishing time to 30 minutes.

Renka’s No.1 Fire Trucks offers a long extinguishing performance based on a very low water consumption rate. The very effective extinguishing capability is achieved by high pressure and rotation coming from the Vario extinguishing pistol. During this process, the water/foaming agent mixture is finely atomised to ensure that oxygen will be reduced at the source of fire, while the extinguishing agent is soaked up in the burning material. The advantage of atomised water mist is that it increases the surface of the water, enabling it to absorb the high energy from the source of fire and dissipate the heat.

For flexible use

Renka´s Fire Engine No.1 can be transported and stacked in many different ways.

The modular frame is characterised not only by its robustness and high-quality workmanship but also by its high number of operational tactical advantages. Different loading concepts are possible.

For firefighting, the first module frame of Renka's Fire Engine No. 1 can be equipped with a high-pressure extinguishing device and a 200 L tank. An additional foaming agent canister can be included, and hoses and other consumables can be transported on the delivery tray.

The second module frame can carry two additional water tanks. A bearing device for a foaming agent canister can be found here as well. All units or devices having a frame substructure in accordance with DIN 14 685 may be loaded in the module frame.

For easy transport to the deployment location!

Transportation to the deployment location without expending a great amount of strength is possible with the additionally available castors. A single person is able to move the loaded module despite the high weight.

The units can be moved and loaded by lifting crane as well, and four lifting eye bolts in the upper area of the module frame have been mounted especially for this purpose.

Each module frame has holding fixtures for secure transportation by a lift truck or forklift. The individual module frames can be stacked and secured with lashing straps for transportation.

Securing the unit on the back of the lorry is possible by several lashing points.

Renka´s Fire Engine No.1

High-pressure firefighting system.

Let us convince you of these features, which make our product unique on the market:

• Compact portable high-pressure firefighting device

• Basic weight of the unit total 118.5 kg

• C-Storz coupling for connection to the low-water tank of a vehicle

• Fixed connection to a foam tank/canister

• Proven air-cooled HATZ diesel engine, 462 ccm, 7.5 kW (10.2 hp)

• electric starter

• Gasoline engine available as an option

• Self-priming 3-piston high-pressure pump

• Max. suction height 2.5 m

• Volumetric flow: max./nominal 20/17 lpm.

• Built-in mixer with ball valve for the addition of wetting agents

• Vario fire pistol, adjustable in two positions:

- Rotating nozzle for fine misting water/water foaming agent

- nozzle for foam

• Fully-automatic motor speed control by Vario fire pistol

• Special nozzle for maximum throw distance (max. 12 m at 150 bar outlet pressure)

• Vario fire pistol with an attached device for the destruction of safety glass available as an option

• HD hose lengths up to 50 m available as an option

• Additional HD hose lengths on a separate reel available as an option

• Rack frame 1430 x 920 x 1165 mm (for taking the firefighting equipment and a tank)

• Can be installed in a firefighting vehicle

• 200 litres fire water tank with C-Storz coupling in the rack frame

• Four foldable rubber grips

• surface cleaner optionally available

• Water and foam vacuum cleaner available as an option

• TS8 DIN frame with wheels as optional equipment

