Protecting a new recycling plant

Grundon Waste Management has installed a fire suppression system that integrates with its alarm system.

Kentec’s Syncro AS fire alarm panel and Sigma XT Fire suppression system have been chosen by East Coast Fire & Security and Fire Shield Systems for a collaborative project to install a fire protection system at Grundon Waste Management’s new Bulk Recycling Centre in Banbury, UK.

East Coast Fire & Security was employed to design, supply, install and commission an addressable fire alarm system that integrates with the new fire suppression system.

Two Syncro AS single-loop fire panels were specified and installed 165 metres apart. They were linked together using a network card and two 2 core 1.5mm fire resistant FP cables, providing complete control from either panel on all devices, even on opposite sides of the plant.

East Coast Fire & Security linked the Fire alarm system to an alarm receiving centre (ARC), for 24/7 monitoring of the entire site. It also provided and installed the status unit cables, containment, along with addressable Sounder / Beacons, IP-rated manual call points (MCPs) in the main recycling unit, detection and manual call points in both plant rooms and devices in the Weighbridge including the installation of the status units.

Simon Hubbard, Director, East Coast Fire & Security, commented: ‘Not only do we know the systems to be reliable, have excellent networking capability and powerful cause and effects software, but also Kentec offers exceptional levels of technical support to both customers and engineers. Its partnership approach on this project was invaluable to its success.’

Syncro AS is a multi-protocol panel, providing maximum choice in system design. It can be used to network up to 64 panels, meaning a system can be expanded as and when required. The Sigma XT suppression system comes with three detection zones as standard, meaning extinguishant release can be configured to activate from any combination of detection zone inputs.

Kevin Swann, Managing Director at Kentec, said the project is an excellent example of collaborative working: ‘East Coast Fire & Security and Fire Shield Systems have designed a system that provides the utmost in fire protection – particularly impressive was the installation of a total of ten cables that enable all systems to work in unison.’

‘The project provides a blueprint for how installers and manufacturers can work together for the benefit of our clients’ fire safety.’

Grundon is the UK’s largest family-owned supplier of integrated waste management and environmental services. Operating from depots across the South of England it works in partnership with customers to help minimise the financial and environmental impacts of waste. The Bulk Recycling Centre at Banbury is a key facility accepting a range of materials from local businesses around Banbury.

Grundon worked closely with Fire Shield Systems and East Coast Fire & Security to ensure the requirements of the Environment Agency Fire Prevention Plan were met appropriately.