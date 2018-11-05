Firefighting Foam: Solutions for end users

Published:  05 November, 2018

The publisher of Fire & Rescue magazine and Industrial Fire Journal, Hemming Fire, has announced the timely launch of Firefighting Foam: Solutions for End Users from 3-4 April 2019 at Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, and aimed at providing the high-hazard sector with the latest firefighting foam technical expertise and developments.

A preliminary programme for the new Firefighting Foam: Solutions for End Users event, supported by the International Organisation for Industrial Emergency Response and Fire Hazard Management (JOIFF) and Large Atmospheric Storage Tank Fires (LASTFIRE) project, is currently being planned across two full days to cover: firefighting foam usage and management, including transition and containment; holistic analysis of risk and exposure to liability; pollution control measures; responsible disposal of foam; international regulatory landscape and trends; remediation of contaminated sites; in addition to legal considerations.

Accompanied by a table-top exhibition and an outside display terrace, the conference will feature key speakers such as Nigel Holmes, the Principal Advisor/Incident Management for the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection of the Queensland Government, Australia; Graeme Day, Fire Service Regulation and Oversight Manager Operations at Heathrow, London, UK; Dr Roger Klein, Retired Independent Advisor, UK; Niall Ramsden, Director at Fire Hazard Management Specialists ENRg Consultants; and Thierry Bluteau, Consultant at Blue Tea Pty.

Detailed areas for consideration include the legacy issues and continued use of foam at airports and industrial premises; dark matter; international agreements on firefighting foam contamination and water quality; PFAS Regulation in Europe; the socio-economic impact of PFAS contamination; application of the precautionary principle; how to develop an environmental management policy; transitioning and requirements for ARFF; reducing BOD/COD using solvent-free formulations; SSAER; groundwater remediation technologies; and much more.

To register your interest in the Super Early Bird rate for Firefighting Foam: Solutions for End Users, starting at just €296 and covering both days, please visit www.hemmingfire.com/events. Online registration is planned to go live mid-November at www.firefightingfoamsolutions.com.

For tabletop exhibition places and enquiries about the limited number of sponsorship packages, please call Kelly Francis on +44 (0)20 7973 4666 or email k.francis@hgluk.com.

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q3 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q3 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar