Firefighting Foam: Solutions for end users

The publisher of Fire & Rescue magazine and Industrial Fire Journal, Hemming Fire, has announced the timely launch of Firefighting Foam: Solutions for End Users from 3-4 April 2019 at Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, and aimed at providing the high-hazard sector with the latest firefighting foam technical expertise and developments.

A preliminary programme for the new Firefighting Foam: Solutions for End Users event, supported by the International Organisation for Industrial Emergency Response and Fire Hazard Management (JOIFF) and Large Atmospheric Storage Tank Fires (LASTFIRE) project, is currently being planned across two full days to cover: firefighting foam usage and management, including transition and containment; holistic analysis of risk and exposure to liability; pollution control measures; responsible disposal of foam; international regulatory landscape and trends; remediation of contaminated sites; in addition to legal considerations.

Accompanied by a table-top exhibition and an outside display terrace, the conference will feature key speakers such as Nigel Holmes, the Principal Advisor/Incident Management for the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection of the Queensland Government, Australia; Graeme Day, Fire Service Regulation and Oversight Manager Operations at Heathrow, London, UK; Dr Roger Klein, Retired Independent Advisor, UK; Niall Ramsden, Director at Fire Hazard Management Specialists ENRg Consultants; and Thierry Bluteau, Consultant at Blue Tea Pty.

Detailed areas for consideration include the legacy issues and continued use of foam at airports and industrial premises; dark matter; international agreements on firefighting foam contamination and water quality; PFAS Regulation in Europe; the socio-economic impact of PFAS contamination; application of the precautionary principle; how to develop an environmental management policy; transitioning and requirements for ARFF; reducing BOD/COD using solvent-free formulations; SSAER; groundwater remediation technologies; and much more.

To register your interest in the Super Early Bird rate for Firefighting Foam: Solutions for End Users, starting at just €296 and covering both days, please visit www.hemmingfire.com/events. Online registration is planned to go live mid-November at www.firefightingfoamsolutions.com.

For tabletop exhibition places and enquiries about the limited number of sponsorship packages, please call Kelly Francis on +44 (0)20 7973 4666 or email k.francis@hgluk.com.