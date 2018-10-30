World Rescue Challenge winners

The team from South Wales in the UK has retained its World Rescue Challenge crown for the third year in a row with victory at the 2018 event in Cape Town, South Africa, in October.

The competition saw 30 teams compete from 17 countries. Spanish team Consorcio de Valencia (Gandia) took the second spot in the overall rankings, while RSB Lisboa from Portugal came in third.

The 2018 win is the sixth time that South Wales Fire and Rescue Service – Bridgend Extrication Team have taken the world title, and it comes just weeks after the team retained their national title at the UK Rescue Championships in September, a title they have won five times.

The team has now won back-to-back championships in Wales, the UK, and the world for three consecutive years.

At the Cape Town event, the team tackled challenging rescue scenarios in three disciplines: a 10-minute rapid event with one casualty; a 20-minute standard scenario with one casualty; and a 30-minute complex scenario with two casualties.

The Team members SM Andrew Morgan, SM Roger Magan, CM Les Evans, WM Allyn Hosey, CM Huw Hughes and FF Matthew Greenman scored highly in all elements of the challenge. Team captain SM Andrew Morgan was awarded Best Incident Commander while SM Roger Magan and CM Les Evans were placed second in the medical rescue category.

The event also saw exceptional performances from other international teams. In addition to taking second place overall, the Consorcio de Valencia (Gandia) team also placed first in the technical rescue category and the standard extrication scenario. Portuguese team BM Figueira Da Foz won the medical rescue category and another UK team, London 1, took the overall trauma title.

European teams didn’t take all the glory, however. The was a strong showing from the US as well. Team Delray Beach F&R USA won the rapid scenario and Team Blackheart Miami Dada F&R USA took first place in the complex scenario.