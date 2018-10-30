World Rescue Challenge winners

Published:  30 October, 2018

The team from South Wales in the UK has retained its World Rescue Challenge crown for the third year in a row with victory at the 2018 event in Cape Town, South Africa, in October.

The competition saw 30 teams compete from 17 countries. Spanish team Consorcio de Valencia (Gandia) took the second spot in the overall rankings, while RSB Lisboa from Portugal came in third.

The 2018 win is the sixth time that South Wales Fire and Rescue Service – Bridgend Extrication Team have taken the world title, and it comes just weeks after the team retained their national title at the UK Rescue Championships in September, a title they have won five times.

The team has now won back-to-back championships in Wales, the UK, and the world for three consecutive years.

At the Cape Town event, the team tackled challenging rescue scenarios in three disciplines: a 10-minute rapid event with one casualty; a 20-minute standard scenario with one casualty; and a 30-minute complex scenario with two casualties.

The Team members SM Andrew Morgan, SM Roger Magan, CM Les Evans, WM Allyn Hosey, CM Huw Hughes and FF Matthew Greenman scored highly in all elements of the challenge. Team captain SM Andrew Morgan was awarded Best Incident Commander while SM Roger Magan and CM Les Evans were placed second in the medical rescue category. 

The event also saw exceptional performances from other international teams. In addition to taking second place overall, the Consorcio de Valencia (Gandia) team also placed first in the technical rescue category and the standard extrication scenario. Portuguese team BM Figueira Da Foz won the medical rescue category and another UK team, London 1, took the overall trauma title.

European teams didn’t take all the glory, however. The was a strong showing from the US as well. Team Delray Beach F&R USA won the rapid scenario and Team Blackheart Miami Dada F&R USA took first place in the complex scenario.     

Related Articles

  • Highlights of the World Rescue Challenge 2014 in pictures 

    The World Rescue Challenge 2014 was held from October 9-12 at the Fire Service College at Moreton-in-Marsh, UK. Organised by the World Rescue Organisation, the event hosted teams from over 30 nations simultaneously. Fire and Rescue was there and here you can see an overview of some of the highlights.

  • UK Rescue Challenge sets a new benchmark 

    Fire and Rescue visited the UK Rescue Challenge last week at Excel in London – 23-24 September. Have a look at the exclusive picture overview.

  • Crash resources 

    A new ISO standard has been published that defines the content and layout of extrication rescue documents for first responders attending an incident involving a light vehicle.

  • The latest Holmatro pump models feature new whisper mode for lower emissions and noise 

    Holmatro introduces a new function on three pump models in its Spider range. The new Eco whisper mode minimises noise and fuel consumption.

  • Sneak preview of F&R Q4: rapid intervention vs rapid extrication 

    Rapid intervention is a term that is often used when talking about extrication. In my experience, it seems to mean different things to different people and is often confused with rapid extrication (the rapid removal of a casualty from a vehicle for medical or safety reasons); something very different in my view, writes Ian Dunbar, rescue Consultant for Holmatro.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q3 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q3 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar