Ladder trucks for London Fire Brigade

Published:  30 October, 2018

London Fire Brigade has taken delivery of over 126 new dual-ladder fire appliances with crew cabs and has ordered an additional 62 trucks.

The delivery of 126 Magirus vehicles, built on a Mercedes-Benz Atego chassis with fully-automatic Allison transmissions, to London Fire Brigade is nearing completion after two years. 

The new vehicles have all been converted to dual-purpose ladder fire engines with crew cabs made by Magirus. They join a fleet of more than 450 fire engines, command and support vehicles managed and maintained by Babcock International Group.

London Fire Brigade specified Allison 3000 Series fully-automatic transmission instead of the standard automated transmission because of its performance advantage over a dry clutch.

Using Allison’s Continuous Power Technology, engine torque is nearly doubled at launch by the company’s patented torque converter. Gear changes occur without power interruption, ensuring maximum efficiency between engine and transmission.

The new fire engines have a laden weight of approximately 11,500kg and the 7.7-litre engine produces a maximum of 1100Nm of torque and 272hp (200 kW). The Allison 3000 Series is suitable for engine output up to 1695 Nm and 450 hp (336 kW). It is engineered to adapt and operate efficiently in a variety of applications, with the choice of close- or wide-ratio gearing, two engine-driven power take-off provisions, and fifth-generation advanced electronic controls. There is also an optional integral output retarder for better braking and reduced brake wear.

‘The Allison transmission was specified partly because of its responsiveness and controllability, and partly because it has proven itself to be such a reliable solution for LFB’s operations,’ said Neil Corcoran, Babcock International’s engineering and technical manager for the LFB fleet. ‘We have seen for ourselves that the Allison has minimal maintenance requirements, particularly with regard to the integral hydraulic retarder and the power take-off drive. And, of course, the dependability of equipment is essential in emergency services.’

