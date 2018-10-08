Combustible cladding ban

Published:  08 October, 2018

A ban on combustible cladding in the UK should apply to all new high-rise buildings, the chartered body for safety and health professionals has said.

Housing Secretary James Brokenshire announced at the Conservative Party conference that new high-rise residential buildings, hospitals, registered care homes and student accommodation will be covered by the ban.

The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), which submitted a response to the consultation on the ban, believes it ‘provides some clarity and simplification’ for the future built environment, but warns it ‘doesn’t go far enough’, with existing residential high-rises, and new offices and other buildings not covered.

IOSH previously called on the Government for urgent action to strengthen the UK system for building and fire safety in the wake of Dame Judith Hackitt’s independent review, commissioned after the Grenfell Tower fire. This includes improved fire safety regulation, guidance, enforcement and competence levels.

Richard Jones, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at IOSH, said: ‘As was revealed in Dame Judith’s review findings, the UK system requires fundamental reform.

‘Given that this will take significant time and the fact the public is very concerned about fire safety, banning the use of combustible materials on new high-rise residential buildings is a step in the right direction. It provides some clarity and simplification for the construction industry.

‘But it doesn’t go far enough. In cities and towns across the UK, many people live and also work in high-rise buildings. They all need to be protected. Therefore, the ban should cover all high-rise buildings, existing and new, and both residential and non-residential.’

The ban will be implemented through changes to building regulations. It will not be applied retrospectively, where combustible materials have already been fitted. However, ministers have ordered that combustible panels are taken down as soon as possible where they are in place on tall buildings.

Jones added: ‘Existing buildings should not remain clad in combustible materials, but should have improvement plans put in place. We also believe it is unacceptable to allow building work using newly-banned materials to start or continue, so the ban should apply to projects already underway.’

Fire safety was a key theme of IOSH’s annual international conference, IOSH 2018, held in Birmingham on 17-18 September.

Dame Judith Hackitt, who was among key speakers, said it is vital that changes are made to the regulatory system, otherwise, it is impossible to rule out another ‘catastrophic event’ like Grenfell.

She called for a culture change in the construction industry, ensuring there is the same sense of care for those who use the buildings as those who actually build them.

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q3 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q3 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar