More foam options for US airports

Published:  08 October, 2018

Fluorine-free foams given green light for use in US civilian airports.

The Senate has approved a five-year reauthorisation for the Federal Aviation Administration, with the legislation now only requiring President Trump’s signature.

As well as ensuring funds for the FAA’s air traffic controllers and providing guidelines for drone aircraft, the new bill sets new performance standards for foam for aircraft rescue and fire fighting.

Section 203 of the bill outlines that the FAA no longer requires that airports only use fluorinated chemicals that meet MIL-F-24385F. Airports will instead be required to follow the latest version of NFPA 403 Standard for Aircraft Rescue and Fire-Fighting Services at Airports.

NFPA 403 lists the acceptable types of primary agents for ARFF involving hydrocarbon fuels as aqueous film-forming foams, fluoroprotein foam, protein foam and fluorine-free synthetic foam.

The new performance standards for fire-fighting foam have to be implemented by the FAA within two years of the signing into law of the Act.

The FAA does not have the statutory authority to regulate airports operated by US government agencies, including airports operated by the US Department of Defence.

Picture: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) near New York City. (EQRoy/Shutterstock.com)

Related Articles

  • Strange particulates in AFFF tanks 

    The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an alert following disturbing findings that could affect AFFF production or nozzle discharge.

  • Managing contaminated fire water – procedural guide (free to download) 

    This guide has kindly been provided to Hemming Fire by Nigel Holmes, Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, Australia.

  • Solberg – revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology 

    Solberg is the one-stop resource for firefighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware. With our unique offering of environmentally sustainable fluorosurfactant and fluoropolymer-free foam concentrates, and traditional firefighting foam concentrates, Solberg leads the industry in firefighting foam innovation.

  • Tyco to launch ‘green’ foam in May 

    Tyco Fire Protection Products will launch its groundbreaking SKUM AP3x3 environmentally friendly, fluorine free foam concentrate foam concentrate this year at International Firex, the UK’s largest dedicated fire safety show.

  • Chemguard-Labeled Products Unaffected by Recent Injunction Against U.S. Foam Technologies or FAA CertAler 

    A recent U.S. District Court order and a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) CertAlert (No. 09-16, issued September 30, 2009) described a court injunction against U.S. Foam Technologies (USF or US Foam) for the misuse of Chemguard's UL identifier (UL Control Number) by US Foam. The court injunction action affects only products with the US Foam label.  There is no recall of any products carrying the Chemguard label. All Chemguard-labeled products are 100% acceptable, without exception.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q3 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q3 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar