Fire training suspended in Argentina

Published:  02 October, 2018

Delay of transfer of funds leads to freeze in firefighter training across the country.

The board of the Council of the Federations of Volunteer Firefighters of Argentina has suspended all training and exercise activities organised by the National Academy of Firefighters.

As of 1 October no training courses or exercising activities are on offer to over 43,000 volunteer firefighters in the country.

According to the Council, the situation has been caused by a delay in the transfer of the 2018 training budget by the country’s government.

Council president Carlos Alfonso explained: “It concerns us that the government isn’t making the payment, especially because the funds have been collected and it is only a matter of transferring them from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Security, from where the payments are made to all the institutions that form the National System of Volunteer Firefighters.”

The situation, which has been described as serious by the Council, not only affects the National Council and the Academy of Firefighters, which is charged with training the country’s firefighters, but also over 1,000 volunteer stations that will now be unable to adequately equip their firefighters nor provide a firefighting service in the community.

Related Articles

  • Drone training 

    A training course in drone piloting aimed at public safety personnel has been launched by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

  • A fire simulator on a bus? 

    Fire brigades in Switzerland are now able to train with XVR Simulation as a result of a new hybrid training concept on a bus.

  • HazSim – Bringing situational hazmat training to life 

    HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

  • Lessons in risk 

    Insurance company takes loss-prevention training to a new level with state-of-the-art training centre.

  • Falck to open new training and research centre in 2018 

    Falck will be opening its new training centre on the Maasvlakte in 2018. The facilities are set to be transformed into an international, knowledge centre for public and industrial fire brigades, the offshore, maritime sector and wind industry.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q3 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q3 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar