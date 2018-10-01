Fire training suspended in Argentina

Delay of transfer of funds leads to freeze in firefighter training across the country.

The board of the Council of the Federations of Volunteer Firefighters of Argentina has suspended all training and exercise activities organised by the National Academy of Firefighters.

As of 1 October no training courses or exercising activities are on offer to over 43,000 volunteer firefighters in the country.

According to the Council, the situation has been caused by a delay in the transfer of the 2018 training budget by the country’s government.

Council president Carlos Alfonso explained: “It concerns us that the government isn’t making the payment, especially because the funds have been collected and it is only a matter of transferring them from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Security, from where the payments are made to all the institutions that form the National System of Volunteer Firefighters.”

The situation, which has been described as serious by the Council, not only affects the National Council and the Academy of Firefighters, which is charged with training the country’s firefighters, but also over 1,000 volunteer stations that will now be unable to adequately equip their firefighters nor provide a firefighting service in the community.