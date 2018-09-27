New events for 2019

Hemming Fire announces two conferences for 2019: Foam conference: solutions for end users, and Duty of care: firefighter health.

Firefighting Foam: Solutions for End Users

3-4 April 2019, Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

A timely and comprehensive conference that will provide the high-hazard sector with the technical expertise and the latest developments in:

Firefighting foam usage & management, including transition

Holistic analysis of risk & exposure to liability

Responsible disposal of foam

International regulatory landscape & trends

Remediation of contaminated sites

Legal considerations

For commercial opportunities, including sponsorships, exhibition space and partnerships:

Please contact Kelly Francis on +44 (0)20 7973 4666 or email k.francis@hgluk.com

Download the commercial opportunities flyer for the Firefighting Foam: Solutions for End Users event here.

For speaker slots:

If you have previous speaking experience and an interesting case study to share, please email your proposal (up to 500 words plus images) for consideration by the event's peer review board to j.sanchez@hgluk.com by 2 November 2018 or call Jose Sanchez for more information on +44 (0)1935 374011.

For delegate information:

Please contact Adele Humphries via email a.humphries@hgluk.com to receive the latest details as they are released.

Duty of Care: Firefighter Health

10-11 September 2019, Macdonald Burlington Hotel, Birmingham, UK

A potentially life-changing conference that will present holistic solutions for the prevention of...

physical impairments

mental health issues

occupational disease

... and the creation of safer working environments for firefighters and other emergency response teams across the globe

For commercial opportunities, including sponsorships, exhibition space and partnerships:

Please contact Kelly Francis on +44 (0)20 7973 4666 or email k.francis@hgluk.com

Download the commercial opportunities flyer for the Duty of Care: Firefighter Health event here.

For speaker slots:

If you have previous speaking experience and an interesting case study to share, please email your proposal (up to 500 words plus images) for consideration by the event's peer review board to am.knegt@hgluk.com or call Ann-Marie Knegt for more information on +44 (0)1935 374001.

For delegate information:

Please contact Adele Humphries via email a.humphries@hgluk.com to receive the latest details as they are released.



Watch this space for links for our dedicated conference websites as they go live later this year.