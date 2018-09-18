Industrial Fire Journal Q3 2018 has been published
Published: 18 September, 2018
The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online.
Contents include:
- Amsterdam unites in the name of safety
- Visual flame detectors for FPSOs
- Pumps - trends and types
- Latest developments in fire-fighting foam testing
- PPE and minimising the risk of dermal adsorption of toxic chemicals
- Vehicles news
- The internet of smoke-detecting things
- Clean-agent technology Q&A
- Groovy sprinkler design finds success
- Fire-barrier duct wrap in focus
- Highlights of the NFPA Conference & Expo
- Products and apps
IFJ Q4 will focus on:
- Petrochemical plants
- Industrial fire-fighting
- Heritage protection
- Vehicles for ARFF
- Alarms and evacuation
- Passive fire protection
- Regulars: PPE; detection & suppression; foams, powders & gels.
Bonus magazine distribution: Intersec Dubai (UAE), AFOA (UK).
Copy deadline: 16 November 2018
If you have a suggestion for an article, please email the editor, j.sanchez@hgluk.com
For commercial enquiries, please contact Brenda Homewood: b.homewood@hgluk.com