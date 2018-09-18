Industrial Fire Journal Q3 2018 has been published

Published:  18 September, 2018

The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online.

Contents include:

  • Amsterdam unites in the name of safety
  • Visual flame detectors for FPSOs
  • Pumps - trends and types
  • Latest developments in fire-fighting foam testing
  • PPE and minimising the risk of dermal adsorption of toxic chemicals
  • Vehicles news
  • The internet of smoke-detecting things
  • Clean-agent technology Q&A
  • Groovy sprinkler design finds success
  • Fire-barrier duct wrap in focus
  • Highlights of the NFPA Conference & Expo
  • Products and apps

IFJ Q4 will focus on:

  • Petrochemical plants
  • Industrial fire-fighting
  • Heritage protection
  • Vehicles for ARFF
  • Alarms and evacuation
  • Passive fire protection
  • Regulars: PPE; detection & suppression; foams, powders & gels.

Bonus magazine distribution: Intersec Dubai (UAE), AFOA (UK).

Copy deadline: 16 November 2018

If you have a suggestion for an article, please email the editor, j.sanchez@hgluk.com

For commercial enquiries, please contact Brenda Homewood: b.homewood@hgluk.com

  • Operation Florian

