Battery fires solved?

Researchers have developed a practical and inexpensive way to help prevent lithium-ion battery fires.

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in consumer electronics and are notorious for bursting into flame when damaged or improperly packaged. These incidents have lead to serious consequences, including burns, house fires and at least one plane crash.

In a lithium-ion battery, a thin piece of plastic separates the two electrodes. If the battery is damaged and the plastic layer fails, the electrodes can come into contact and cause the battery’s liquid electrolyte to catch fire.

The latest solution involves inserting an additive in the conventional electrolyte. When the battery is struck, the additive solidifies and prevents the electrodes from touching and causing a fire.

Researchers found that the solidifying effect could be achieved by adding silica in the liquid electrolytes because on impact the silica particles clump together and block the flow of fluids and ions. During testing, the researchers used perfectly spherical, 200-nanometer-diameter particles of silica.

It is thought that incorporating the superfine sand would require only minor adjustments to the conventional battery-manufacturing process.

The results of the latest research were presented at the 256th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society last month.

The project is being supported by the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Picture: Gabriel Veith