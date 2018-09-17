Battery fires solved?

Published:  17 September, 2018

Researchers have developed a practical and inexpensive way to help prevent lithium-ion battery fires.

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in consumer electronics and are notorious for bursting into flame when damaged or improperly packaged. These incidents have lead to serious consequences, including burns, house fires and at least one plane crash.

In a lithium-ion battery, a thin piece of plastic separates the two electrodes. If the battery is damaged and the plastic layer fails, the electrodes can come into contact and cause the battery’s liquid electrolyte to catch fire.

The latest solution involves inserting an additive in the conventional electrolyte. When the battery is struck, the additive solidifies and prevents the electrodes from touching and causing a fire.

Researchers found that the solidifying effect could be achieved by adding silica in the liquid electrolytes because on impact the silica particles clump together and block the flow of fluids and ions. During testing, the researchers used perfectly spherical, 200-nanometer-diameter particles of silica.

It is thought that incorporating the superfine sand would require only minor adjustments to the conventional battery-manufacturing process.

The results of the latest research were presented at the 256th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society last month.

The project is being supported by the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Picture: Gabriel Veith

Related Articles

  • Become international firefighting team of the year 

    The submissions portal for the Conrad Dietrich Magirus Award 2018 is officially open. Firefighters from all over the world can send in their case studies, pictures and videos in a bid to become the International Firefighting Team of the year.

  • Approved Document B in focus 

    The UK government plans a full-scale review into building regulations for the autumn and launches a new consultation. 

  • Poisoned chalice 

    Germany’s highest court of law finds German fire service liable for AFFF used at incident and dismisses claim of public-office immunity.

  • Bridge rescue 

    VIDEO Watch the dramatic rescue of three construction workers working underneath the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Prince George’s County, Maryland, following a fatal crash.

  • Tropos launches Able truck range 

    Tropos Technologies has rebranded as Tropos Motors as it transitions from distributor to manufacturer of low-cost electric vehicles and trucks.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q2 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q3 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar

Click here to see all 11 events