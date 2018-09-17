PFOA should be banned worldwide, says white paper

Published:  17 September, 2018

Evidence of efficacy of fluorine-free fire-fighting foam to be presented at UN Stockholm Convention Review Committee meeting taking place this week.

Fluorine-Free Firefighting Foams (3F): Viable Alternatives to Fluorinated Aqueous Film-Forming Foams, has been prepared in preparation for the 14th meeting of the Stockholm Convention’s Persistent Organic Pollutants Review Committee, which takes place 17-21 September in Rome.

The white paper has been written by experts in the field who have direct experience and knowledge of the effectiveness of fluorine-free firefighting foams as safer substitutes for AFFF. These include representatives from international airports, professional industrial responders, foam manufacturers, contamination remediation consultancies and petrochem operators. It has been published by IPEN, a network of 500 public-interest, non-governmental organisations in over 100 countries that aims to minimise or eliminate hazardous and toxic chemicals in the environment.

The meeting in Rome is expected to result in recommendations to governments to add PFOA to the Stockholm Convention: exemptions for certain uses such as in aqueous film-forming fire-fighting foam will be discussed.

The white paper says that, based on the evidence presented on the efficiency of fluorine-free foam, there should be no exemptions for continued production and use of PFOA and its precursors or PFOS in AFFF. Furthermore, the authors caution that replacement of other per-and polyfluorinated substances in AFFF, including short-chain PFAS, would be ‘regrettable substitutions that perpetuate harm to the environment and human health.’

PFOA is one of the most ubiquitous and well-studied substances in the large class of fluorinated chemicals known as PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated substances). PFOA has been used to make non-stick pans and is found in textiles, fire-fighting foams, and medical devices, and is used in many other products and processes.

The paper concludes that the continued use of PFAS foams is not only unnecessary but would continue to add to the legacy and ongoing contamination that is responsible for the substantial, widespread and growing socio-economic and environmental costs being experienced globally.

In 2015, PFOA was nominated for a global ban under the UN Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. In 2017, the Stockholm Convention expert group noted the link between PFOA and serious illnesses in humans, including diagnosed high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, kidney cancer and pregnancy-induced hypertension.

Heathrow Airport Fire Service compliance manager Graeme Day, one of the authors of the white paper, said, “We’ve seen that neither firefighter nor passenger safety has been compromised with use of fluorine-free foams and that we have a product that not only meets our operational and environmental responsibilities but can also be used for training. Runways become operational more quickly and there are zero clean-up costs.”

The Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants is an international environmental treaty that aims to eliminate or restrict the production and use of persistent organic pollutants. There are 182 parties to the Convention, 181 states and the European Union; non-ratifying states include the US, Israel, Malaysia, and Italy.

Following the meeting, the POP Review Committee will make recommendations to governments about adding PFOA to the treaty, including possible loopholes that would continue production and use. Other items on the agenda of the meeting pertain to the need for specific exemptions for PFOS, its salts and PFOSF. In May 2009, PFOS was added to the list as a restricted chemical with production allowed for certain uses.

The paper is available to download here; https://ipen.org/documents/fluorine-free-firefighting-foams

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q2 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q3 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar

Click here to see all 11 events