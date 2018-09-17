Lightweight ram range

Published:  17 September, 2018

A rescue tool manufacturer has expanded its range of compact lightweight rams.

Holmatro has added three compact, lightweight rams to its 5000 Series rescue tools. Holmatro’s Petri Zandijk explained that the new tools are lighter than ever, without compromising on performance. All models have a capacity of 10.2 t / 22481 lbf at weights ranging from only 6.4 kg / 14.1 lb to 9.8 kg / 21.6 lb.

‘Thanks to their compact design and low weights the RA 5311 CL, RA 5313 CL and RA 5315 CL are ideal for use in remote areas requiring transportation by air or on foot, and in all applications where space is limited,’ she commented.

Zandijk also noted that the new crossheads on the rams have a sharper profile and therefore offer improved grip.

‘Our new rams have a built-in Speed Valve enabling a much quicker extension of the plunger at low pressures to speed up tool positioning, and like all other Holmatro 5000 Series rescue tools, the new rams have a redesigned control handle with improved grip for optimal tool control,’ Zandijk concluded.

