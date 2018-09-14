Become international firefighting team of the year

The submissions portal for the Conrad Dietrich Magirus Award 2018 is officially open. Firefighters from all over the world can send in their case studies, pictures and videos in a bid to become the International Firefighting Team of the year.

‘Firefighting is a calling that requires passion and team spirit, and firefighters all over the world share these attributes. This competition focuses on the many and varied services provided by firefighters and honours their enormous commitment to their communities,’ commented Marc Diening, president and CEO of vehicle manufacturer Magirus.

Fire and rescue teams from around the world can apply for the Conrad Dietrich Magirus Award, which is conferred in three categories:

International Firefighting Team of the Year

National (German) Firefighting Team of the Year

Special award for social engagement

Voluntary, professional, company and industrial fire departments are equally entitled to submit their entry with any outstanding operations or interesting projects that have taken place after October 10, 2016, by applying via www.magirusgroup.com/award.

To become the ‘Firefighting Team of the Year 2018’ and receive the coveted statue at a lavish awards ceremony near Magirus headquarters in ULM, firefighting teams can apply with an incident case study that stood out from any other operation they have ever attended or an incident that was extremely challenging.

The judges are looking for interesting or highly-complex personal rescue, technical assistance or firefighting operation submissions. The size or equipment of the fire department is of no consequence – any fire or rescue team can apply. The judges will weigh more importance of demonstrations of effective teamwork and innovative operational tactics.

Only entries from firefighters/rescuers located outside of Germany will be considered. German firefighting departments automatically apply for the ‘National Firefighting Team of the Year 2018’ award.

Special award for social engagement

Firefighters, however, do much more than respond to emergency situations, fires and rescue operations. They often volunteer with children and youth activities, educate about fire prevention, support public events or help those in need. The "Special Award for Social Engagement" honours these commitments. Fire departments from all countries can submit their activities and social projects in this category.

Win a trip to the FDNY in New York!

The best firefighting teams in all three categories will participate in an unforgettable prize ceremony in Ulm (Germany). The two winning teams in the ‘International and National Firefighting Team of the Year 2018’ categories will win a trip to New York.

The visit to the world's largest urban firefighting department, the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) is not the only highlight, however. The winner of the Special Award can expect an exclusive firefighting training at the Magirus Fire Fighter Academy.

Professional jury and online voting

The winners in the three categories are determined in a multi-stage selection process. In the first step, a top-level professional jury evaluates all entries and makes a pre-selection. In the second step, the pre-finalists participate in a public online voting process in which anyone can participate. The winning teams are chosen by the professional jury and via online voting.

The Conrad Dietrich Magirus Award 2018 is supported by several companies in the firefighting sector. With Emergency One (UK) and AWG, two new partners have come on board. They join our long-standing sponsors Endress Elektrogerätebau, Donges as well as Lukas and Vetter.