Fire and Rescue Q3, 2018, has been published

Fire and Rescue, the thought-leading magazine for firefighters around the world has been published. What can you read in this issue?

Power spike: A new set of tools based on the science of fire dynamics is set to change the way fires are fought.

Practical pre-cooling: Fire service instructors are at increased risk of ill health because of the number of fires they are exposed to, but effective use of pre-cooling could help reduce the risk of heat illness.

Unmanned aerial systems: F&R reviews the evidence for the use of unmanned aerial systems to enhance the outcome of emergency response operations.

SAVE approach: The new SAVE approach from Hampshire FRS in the UK is designed to combat many of the current challenges facing fire and rescue services.

Operation Nelson: A training exercise with fire, police, coastguard, and ambulance personnel took place in southwest England in July to test communications interoperability.

Furnace fires: A process furnace provides the heat that brings many a modern convenience to life, but they are also the source of many potential industrial hazards.

Fire engineering: Could a holistic approach to fire engineering improve the effectiveness of fire strategies and simplify the approvals process for fire and rescue services and enforcement agencies?

Terrific Project: A European project to improve the effectiveness of first responders in the initial stages of a CBRNe incident has just launched.

Rescue: cordless vs hose tools: Ian Dunbar considers the pros and cons of hose vs battery tools.

Comment: inspired to rescue: Dave Dalrymple recalls the key people and events that influenced his career and inspired him to develop a consultancy dedicated to delivering the very best in vehicle rescue education. To read Fire and Rescue Q3, 2018 click here. To read Fire and Rescue Q3, 2018 offline click here.



What will be covered in F&R Q4, and how can you contribute?

LEAD FEATURES

Vehicles – predicting the future

F&R looks forward to the future of fire truck design and predicts future trends and development adopted by fire services around the world, including electric fire trucks and low emission pumps.

Mutual aid

How industrial and municipal fire services in The Netherlands have created a unique model to create an enhanced response structure for major incidents.

Fire dynamics

An expert further explores transitory attack principles and explains how this approach can save firefighter’s lives.

FEATURES

Drone developments

An emergency service drone practitioner explains the differences in drone or UAS platforms as well as several new systems that have come out recently. One company in Spain can remotely deploy life jackets.



Hoses nozzles and monitors

Interview with a leading expert on the latest technology in hoses, nozzles and monitors. How will firefighting techniques influence design? In addition to a roundup of new products from all over the globe.

Pumps and HVPS

As well as examining pumps and outlining technology developments and trends, F&R makes recommendations for selecting the right type of pump for your operations.

CAFS and foam proportioning systems

The report on the recent ICAFS conference held in Amsterdam on 19-20 September, and an overview of the latest technologies





Foams, powders and gels

F&R presents an overview of new products and deliveries around the globe.



Wildland firefighting



F&R looks back at 2018’s extreme wildfire summer and talks to people who have responded to the disastrous fires all over the world.



PPE and occupational hygiene

F&R reports on a recent event that organised by a PPE manufacturer to highlight how to prevent occupational disease by handling and maintaining your PPE properly.



Rescue and vehicle extrication

Electric and hybrid vehicle special: a technical focus on how to deal with the latest car technology. In addition, David Dalrymple looks at extrication techniques for electric and hybrid cars.





Water and flood rescue

Water rescue special, F&R highlights equipment used during water and fleet

