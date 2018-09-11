Fire and Rescue Q3, 2018, has been published

Published:  11 September, 2018

Fire and Rescue, the thought-leading magazine for firefighters around the world has been published. What can you read in this issue?

  • Power spike: A new set of tools based on the science of fire dynamics is set to change the way fires are fought.
  • Practical pre-cooling: Fire service instructors are at increased risk of ill health because of the number of fires they are exposed to, but effective use of pre-cooling could help reduce the risk of heat illness.
  • Unmanned aerial systems: F&R reviews the evidence for the use of unmanned aerial systems to enhance the outcome of emergency response operations.
  • SAVE approach: The new SAVE approach from Hampshire FRS in the UK is designed to combat many of the current challenges facing fire and rescue services.
  • Operation Nelson: A training exercise with fire, police, coastguard, and ambulance personnel took place in southwest England in July to test communications interoperability.
  • Furnace fires: A process furnace provides the heat that brings many a modern convenience to life, but they are also the source of many potential industrial hazards.
  • Fire engineering: Could a holistic approach to fire engineering improve the effectiveness of fire strategies and simplify the approvals process for fire and rescue services and enforcement agencies?
  • Terrific Project: A European project to improve the effectiveness of first responders in the initial stages of a CBRNe incident has just launched.
  • Rescue: cordless vs hose tools: Ian Dunbar considers the pros and cons of hose vs battery tools.
  • Comment: inspired to rescue: Dave Dalrymple recalls the key people and events that influenced his career and inspired him to develop a consultancy dedicated to delivering the very best in vehicle rescue education.
    • To read Fire and Rescue Q3, 2018 click here.
    • To read Fire and Rescue Q3, 2018 offline click here.

What will be covered in F&R Q4, and how can you contribute?

Copy Deadline: October 22

Commercial deadline: November 2

 

LEAD FEATURES

Vehicles – predicting the future

F&R looks forward to the future of fire truck design and predicts future trends and development adopted by fire services around the world, including electric fire trucks and low emission pumps.

Mutual aid

How industrial and municipal fire services in The Netherlands have created a unique model to create an enhanced response structure for major incidents.

Fire dynamics

An expert further explores transitory attack principles and explains how this approach can save firefighter’s lives.

FEATURES

Drone developments

An emergency service drone practitioner explains the differences in drone or UAS platforms as well as several new systems that have come out recently.  One company in Spain can remotely deploy life jackets.

Hoses nozzles and monitors

Interview with a leading expert on the latest technology in hoses, nozzles and monitors. How will firefighting techniques influence design? In addition to a roundup of new products from all over the globe.

Pumps and HVPS

As well as examining pumps and outlining technology developments and trends, F&R makes recommendations for selecting the right type of pump for your operations.

CAFS and foam proportioning systems

The report on the recent ICAFS conference held in Amsterdam on 19-20 September, and an overview of the latest technologies

Foams, powders and gels

F&R presents an overview of new products and deliveries around the globe.


Wildland firefighting


F&R looks back at 2018’s extreme wildfire summer and talks to people who have responded to the disastrous fires all over the world.


PPE and occupational hygiene

F&R reports on a recent event that organised by a PPE manufacturer to highlight how to prevent occupational disease by handling and maintaining your PPE properly.


Rescue and vehicle extrication

Electric and hybrid vehicle special: a technical focus on how to deal with the latest car technology. In addition, David Dalrymple looks at extrication techniques for electric and hybrid cars.

Water and flood rescue

Water rescue special, F&R highlights equipment used during water and fleet

Editorial guidelines:
To submit editorial for Fire and Rescue please send in word or text documents accompanied by a separate selection of pictures in high resolution (300 dpi/1mb). For large file transfer, use: www.wetransfer.com.
For by-lined articles, please send a headshot (high res) and a small bio (150 words).
Every editorial is published on its merit for the readers and at the discretion of the editor.
Ann-Marie Knegt, the editor, be contacted on am.knegt@hgluk.com, 0044 (0) 1935 374001.
To advertise, contact Kelly Francis 0044 (0) 207 973 4666

Related Articles

  • Fire and Rescue Q3 has been published 

    Read the the most respected international firefighting magazine online. In this issue we feature an exciting range of new developments from across the globe, including; heatstress trials; how the FDNY used high volume pumps in the aftermath of Sandy; a new fire training centre for Melbourne; response to the Danube floods; confined space rescue; firefighting in manholes; review of the Safer Aviation Conference; new crash tenders; scene lighting; potassium aerosol grenades and much more..

  • Coming up in the next issue of Fire and Rescue magazine 

    We are looking for editorial contributions for F&R Q1, 2014, which will have extra distribution at FDIC 2014. Organisations and individuals wishing to submit editorial should get in touch with the editor, Ann-Marie Knegt (am.knegt@hgluk.com). For advertising enquiries contact Kelly Francis (k.francis@hgluk.com).

  • Accident scenario tests airport response time 

    Passengers can rest assured that were there to be an accident at Luxembourg Findel airport; they would be in safe hands, if a recent exercise is anything to go by, writes Lyndon Dennis, RFF Shift Controller at Airports Company South Africa.

  • A shared interest in arff: a report from the Airport Fire Officers Association's conference 

    Part one of our coverage of the airport fire officers association conference that took place january 15-16 in dublin (ireland), by F&R editor Ann-Marie Knegt.

  • The annual Airport Fire Officers Association Conference 2014 returns to Dublin 

    January 14-16, 2014 will see the return of the Annual Airport Fire Officers Association Conference, held at the SAS Radisson Hotel, Dublin, Ireland.One hundred and forty seven delegates attended last year’s event supporting the opinion that this has now become the acclaimed and foremost aviation fire and rescue seminar in the annual calendar.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q2 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q3 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar

Click here to see all 11 events