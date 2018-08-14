Support for responders battling California wildfires

Published:  14 August, 2018

A US-based logistics company has been providing logistics management and transportation of supplies and equipment needed by first responders battling the devastating wildfires in California.

In 2018, Crowley Logistics began executing a $2.3 billion US Dollar Defense Freight Transportation Services contract that calls for the company to move cargo from thousands of suppliers through 41 major depots around the US. Now, under terms of that contract, Crowley is aiding state and federal agencies responding to the Mendocino Complex wildfires by trucking in supplies – such as hoses, boots, MREs (meals ready to eat), personal protective equipment (PPE), batteries, water canteens and fuses – all critical to the response.  

‘Our purpose statement as a company is ‘enriching lives through innovative solutions done right. We understand how crucial it is to the first responders, that they have the equipment and supplies they need daily to battle these fires,’ said Frank Larkin, senior vice president and general manager, logistics and commercial services. ‘Our local team is working tirelessly with our regional trucking partners to ensure that these critical shipments are a top priority and are moved with the greatest velocity possible in keeping with our purpose.’

Operating 24/7 out of Tracy, California, Crowley’s logistics team has completed nearly 100 full-trailer-load (FTL) deliveries since late May and anticipates that 180 FTLs will be transported to hot zones by the end of September. The team ensures the supplies are picked up at the Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA’s) distribution centre in San Joaquin and delivered by truck to multiple drop-off locations under the US Forest Service’s nationwide National Interagency Support Cache system. Crowley arranges for truck transport and manages the routing and timing of trucks to ensure the most efficient supply chain services.

‘We’re living it, and we can smell the fire every day,’ said Crowley’s Anthony Marinaro, field service manager. ‘We understand the importance of every load. Every shipment we get out could essentially save someone’s life.’

‘This is a 24/7, around-the-clock mission to ensure DLA receives the logistics services it needs,’ continued Marinaro. ‘As a team based in California, you never know who could be impacted next – it may be your own house or family. That definitely makes this a personal mission for us.’

Crowley has a long history of supporting the US government’s disaster and humanitarian response efforts. Throughout the years, the company has provided varied services including scheduled and rapid response logistics solutions for the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the 2015 Ebola crisis in Africa, and most recently hurricane response efforts in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Related Articles

  • EU rushes to aid Sweden against wildfires 

    Sweden has triggered the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to combat 80 wildfires, that are raging across the country.

  • Breakthrough in firefighting technology to reduce wildland fires 

    A new digital system which can detect and monitor large-scale fires will revolutionise how firefighters approach wildland fires. It is set to drastically reduce environmental and property damage and protect human lives.

  • Effective wildfire response 

    A newly launched firefighting agent that greatly improves the capability of water to douse a blaze is helping firefighters battle wild fires in North America and Europe, reports Thomas Luke.

  • NFPA receives grant from State Farm for wildfire preparation efforts 

    Nature is both beautiful and dangerous. As more and more people choose to live in and around the forests and grasslands of the USA, the challenge of preparing communities for the devastation of wildfire becomes more complex. To help communities prepare residents for the possibility of a wildfire, State Farm® is providing funding to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Wildland Fire Operations Division. Local organizations will receive monetary awards through this grant to support and implement wildfire risk reduction projects.

  • Less heat, no stress 

    At FRI International (Chicago) Fire and Rescue met up with Todd Herring, VP Fire Service Sales for Tecgen Xtreme apparel.Tecgen Xtreme apparel supplies a lightweight breathable single layer garment that offers high flame and radiant heat protection. Ann-Marie Knegt decided to find out why more and more fire departments were adding it to their ‘tool’ inventory.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q2 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q2 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar