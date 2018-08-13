Kuwait Fire and Safety Summit

The Kuwait Fire and Safety Summit will be held on 5-6 December 2018 at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel and Spa in Kuwait.

Fire safety in high-rise buildings and at petrochemical facilities are two of the main focuses at the forthcoming Kuwait Fire and Safety Summit in December.

The event will bring together industrial emergency response leaders together with industry associations, government, and civil defence bodies in a networking event designed to facilitate the discussion of key issues, and the sharing of experiences and case studies.

Kuwait is committed to ensuring the highest standards in the fire, health and safety environment and the country is part of a GCC-wide initiative to examine and highlight the current standards of safety and security in high-rise buildings in the region and to promote the exchange of ideas between regional industry professionals and international experts.

The summit aims to update and equip stakeholders with the latest global standards and developments, regulations, specific requirements, and best practices in this field.

Kuwait has also taken a lead in introducing fire safety reforms. The Kuwait Fire Safety Directorate has partnered with private petrochemical companies to raise awareness of how fire safety systems, such as fire extinguishers, smoke alarms, gas cylinders, and fire evacuation can reduce the risk of loss of life and property

KFSS is a place for professionals in the region to communicate and share ideas and stay abreast of the latest global trends. It will offer opportunities to network and explore new products, technologies, and business opportunities.

For more information visit www.wpsummits.com/kfss/.