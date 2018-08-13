International Fire Safety Standards Summit

The International Fire Safety Standards Summit will be held on 2 October 2018, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Oman.

The International Fire Safety Standards Summit in Oman will bring together regional and international senior officials and experts in the fields of civil defence, industrial emergency response, and fire and safety to share best practice on the latest global trends and standards in fire safety.

The international conference will focus on promoting understanding of the various international standards in relation to fire and safety equipment. The event will see participation from a range of stakeholders including government bodies, industry associations, research partners, and equipment specialists covering the entire fire safety sector, making it an essential meeting place for the industry.

IFSSS will provide first-hand insights into the latest developments, regulations, and specific safety requirements of the government and fire authorities in the Sultanate of Oman and the region. It will also provide an opportunity to network with senior staff from the civil defence division, see live demonstrations and be part of an interactive panel discussion.

IFSSS will be the most important gathering of the fire professionals, HSE professionals, civil defence authorities, investors, manufacturers, and architects/consultants in Oman to share best practices, tackle challenges, and explore breakthroughs for the integration of fire safety technologies. It is the ideal platform to bring together regional and global solutions and technology providers to demonstrate cutting-edge innovative solutions that can ensure the safety of citizens and buildings.

For more information visit www.ifss-summit.com.