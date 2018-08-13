International Fire Safety Standards Summit

Published:  13 August, 2018

The International Fire Safety Standards Summit will be held on 2 October 2018, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Oman.

The International Fire Safety Standards Summit in Oman will bring together regional and international senior officials and experts in the fields of civil defence, industrial emergency response, and fire and safety to share best practice on the latest global trends and standards in fire safety.

The international conference will focus on promoting understanding of the various international standards in relation to fire and safety equipment. The event will see participation from a range of stakeholders including government bodies, industry associations, research partners, and equipment specialists covering the entire fire safety sector, making it an essential meeting place for the industry.

IFSSS will provide first-hand insights into the latest developments, regulations, and specific safety requirements of the government and fire authorities in the Sultanate of Oman and the region. It will also provide an opportunity to network with senior staff from the civil defence division, see live demonstrations and be part of an interactive panel discussion.

IFSSS will be the most important gathering of the fire professionals, HSE professionals, civil defence authorities, investors, manufacturers, and architects/consultants in Oman to share best practices, tackle challenges, and explore breakthroughs for the integration of fire safety technologies. It is the ideal platform to bring together regional and global solutions and technology providers to demonstrate cutting-edge innovative solutions that can ensure the safety of citizens and buildings.

For more information visit www.ifss-summit.com.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q2 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q2 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar