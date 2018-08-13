London Fire Brigade uniforms to be tracked with RFID

RFID tags will be used to track the uniforms of London Fire Brigade’s 4,800 firefighters.

Bristol Uniforms, which supplies the uniforms, already uses Vero Solutions' RFID tags to track the uniforms of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service. The tags are sewn securely into a pocket of each garment and are designed to withstand temperatures of up to 150°C.

Each garment is scanned using a handheld RFID reader at key points of the managed service process, from point of collection to washing, inspection, repair, and return delivery.

‘The use of RFID readers has reduced the time our drivers take when collecting garments,’ said Edward Shepherd, service operations director at Bristol Uniforms. ‘A bag of items can now be scanned simultaneously without having to take a single garment out of the bag.’

London Fire Brigade is one of the largest firefighting and rescue organisations in the world. Each firefighter will be provided with twelve items of uniform for both structural firefighting and urban search and rescue operations, each fitted with an RFID tag, totalling more than 60,000 pieces of kit.

The system is due to go live in October. Bristol Uniforms will also supply more than 5,000 uniform items to Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, which will also be tracked with RFID tags from Vero Solutions.