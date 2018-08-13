New firefighting fabric on show at ESS

A new firefighting fabric for technical rescue and wildland fire operations will be displayed at the Emergency Services Show.

Heathcoat’s new Pure System with PBI will be the main theme of the fabric manufacturer’s stand at this year’s Emergency Services Show in the UK in September.

Also on display will be the company’s PBI TGP fabric. This has been created to provide high-strength yet lightweight protection for technical rescue or wildland operations.

The Pure System offers a range of fabrics that combine the heat and flame protection of PBI with the strength and durability of Kevlar. The system combines the fibres at their most effective blend to provide excellent performance and maximise safety.

To develop Pure System fabrics, Heathcoat re-engineered the optimal PBI blend to eliminate unprotected exposed aramid fibres, which can compromise garments if they come into contact with flame and increase the potential for the fabric to break open. Instead, Heathcoat blended PBI fibre with Kevlar for added strength, creating uncompromised outer shell fabrics optimised for comfort with better strength retention after UV exposure.

'Heathcoat has a history of manufacturing PBI fabrics that have seen garments exceed 10 years of continuous active service,’ said Mark Drysdale, commercial manager of protective wear at Heathcoat. ‘This range is a significant development advance in our high-performing range. All the fabrics developed are designed for improved breathability and comfort and an increased percentage of strength retention after exposure to UV.’

The company has also announced a new development in the replacement of C8 with C6 in its protective fabric coatings to meet changing environmental regulations. Heathcoat’s Petrogard+ using the company’s C6 technology is now used on all its protective outer fabrics, including the PBI Pure range. It is a safer, greener solution that provides durable chemical repellency combined with a UV inhibitor to retain strength.