Donation of equipment to moorland firefighters

UK fire crews tackling moorland blazes have received a donation of PPE.

3M donated 150 reusable respirators and 200 FR bump caps to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service to assist with the response efforts.

Around 200 firefighters have been involved in efforts to control two wildfires in Lancashire and a further two in Greater Manchester following a prolonged heatwave across the UK.

3M provided crews with its 7500 series reusable half-masks with particulate filters and its flame-retardant HC23 bump caps, which also offer UV protection.

Neil Taylor, service training manager at LFRS, said: ‘Since the moorland fires broke out we have been overwhelmed by the generosity shown by businesses and public, who have gone above and beyond to donate items to us in order for us to focus our efforts solely on tackling the fire. The donation of masks from 3M has provided us with a reserve of resources should they be required by the many crews working on the moors, and the additional feature of sun protection will be a further benefit for our crews. We would like to thank 3M for their generosity.’

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester FRS, where crews have been battling a moorland fire that covered seven square miles at its peak, added: ‘We have been overwhelmed by all the donations we have received over the past three weeks as our firefighters have fought to tackle two major moorland fires in extremely challenging conditions. These have been unprecedented circumstances for GMFRS and we are really grateful for all the support.’