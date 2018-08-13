Industrial off-road fire truck

Published:  13 August, 2018

A flexible, off-road capable, large-tank fire truck designed specifically for industrial use has been launched.

Rosenbauer's Tigon combines concentrated extinguishing power with a robust, lightweight construction, 700hp engine, and an off-road chassis to create a vehicle that can cope with high payloads over even the most extreme terrain, such as deserts, tundra or Arctic conditions.

The Tigon has a chassis from Czech manufacturer Tatra that is based on a robust central tube frame that ensures optimal distribution of any forces it is subjected to. The tubular construction envelops non-constructively loaded vehicle elements and protects moving drive components from damage.

The differential gears are also protected within the tubular frame and can be locked individually. The semi-axles are freely movably mounted, and the wide tyres are equipped with a pressure system that adapts to the condition of the ground. 

The Tigon can be fitted with built-in pumps with capacities up to 13,000lpm; proportioning systems that can deliver up to 1,200lpm of foam compound and mix foam into the complete pump output; and water turrets for combined extinguishing compound output of up to 15,000lpm.

In the standard 8x8 version, the Tigon carries 12,500 litres of extinguishing agent. It is also equipped with a power take-off drive to enable the use of firefighting equipment while driving.

The Tigon can also be equipped with a high-pressure pump for rapid attack or a powder extinguishing system. The extinguishing agents are deployed by fast assault and/or high-performance turrets. Turrets with specially developed Chemcore nozzles are available for the combined application of water and powder.

The vehicle can be operated via illuminated keypads and small display or it can be installed with the Rosenbauer LCS 2.0 control system, which works via a modern Can bus and 10-inch touchscreen display.

Related Articles

  • Rosenbauer opens its new production plant 

    Following a 12-month conversion and adaptation phase, Rosenbauer has officially opened its new vehicle production plant. The central element in the Plant II Leonding now consists of two new, synchronized production lines for Panther ARFFs and AT municipal fire trucks.

  • Roaring Panthers at the Blue Danube 

    Following a purchase in 2011 Blue Danube Airport Linz has again opted for Rosenbauer with a second Panther 6x6 crash tender.

  • Caltex refinery takes delivery of a high capacity response truck from Rosenbauer 

    Rosenbauer has supplied the Australian minerals group Caltex with a special foam pumper equipped with new extinguishing technology. The giant vehicle has been deployed to protect a petrochemical complex consisting of a refinery and a large tank farm near Sydney. Moreover, due to the fire loads and differing fire risks on site, first and foremost the vehicle has to be capable of emitting the largest possible volume of extinguishing agents in the shortest possible time.

  • Hydraulic platform for multiple people 

    A hydraulic platform that can carry up to five people to the ground from a height of 60 metres is among the new products just launched.

  • Fast ARFF response 

    A major airport in the UAE has placed an order for 25 ARFF vehicles.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q2 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q2 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2018

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2018

Calendar