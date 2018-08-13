Industrial off-road fire truck

A flexible, off-road capable, large-tank fire truck designed specifically for industrial use has been launched.

Rosenbauer's Tigon combines concentrated extinguishing power with a robust, lightweight construction, 700hp engine, and an off-road chassis to create a vehicle that can cope with high payloads over even the most extreme terrain, such as deserts, tundra or Arctic conditions.

The Tigon has a chassis from Czech manufacturer Tatra that is based on a robust central tube frame that ensures optimal distribution of any forces it is subjected to. The tubular construction envelops non-constructively loaded vehicle elements and protects moving drive components from damage.

The differential gears are also protected within the tubular frame and can be locked individually. The semi-axles are freely movably mounted, and the wide tyres are equipped with a pressure system that adapts to the condition of the ground.

The Tigon can be fitted with built-in pumps with capacities up to 13,000lpm; proportioning systems that can deliver up to 1,200lpm of foam compound and mix foam into the complete pump output; and water turrets for combined extinguishing compound output of up to 15,000lpm.

In the standard 8x8 version, the Tigon carries 12,500 litres of extinguishing agent. It is also equipped with a power take-off drive to enable the use of firefighting equipment while driving.

The Tigon can also be equipped with a high-pressure pump for rapid attack or a powder extinguishing system. The extinguishing agents are deployed by fast assault and/or high-performance turrets. Turrets with specially developed Chemcore nozzles are available for the combined application of water and powder.

The vehicle can be operated via illuminated keypads and small display or it can be installed with the Rosenbauer LCS 2.0 control system, which works via a modern Can bus and 10-inch touchscreen display.