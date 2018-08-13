Cameras on light towers

A lighting tower manufacturer has partnered with vehicle camera system suppliers to add cameras to its light towers to improve scene visibility for firefighters.

Command Light has worked with Intec, Safety Vision, and Zone Defense to mount their camera systems on its light towers to give operational crews 360-degree vehicle camera views at height.

The addition of cameras to light towers means incident commanders have the ability to survey both fire and kerb-side activity from the pump panel; record firefighter actions for review and training, if opting for this feature; and ensure the safety of their crews as they move in and around the apparatus.

Intec Video Systems has provided two high-end camera options – the CVC500AH or the VSC510, which features a motorised 23X optical zoom lens for detailed viewing, and can switch from colour to black and white images to enhance details.

Command Light has also partnered with Safety Vision and Zone Defense to offer fire departments two vehicle camera system options, popular on mobile command units. Paired with select Command Light towers, these cameras are designed to provide 360-degree viewing angles at a reasonable price point.

‘Our CL Series tower is able to reach up to 11 feet and has the ability to overhang the side of vehicles, making this one of the most adjustable vehicle cameras,’ said Command Light’s Roger Weinmeister. ‘When you pair that with our new eight-head tower, crews can capture every angle and illuminate it with 240,000 lumens.’