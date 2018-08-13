Hydraulic platform for multiple people

A hydraulic platform that can carry up to five people to the ground from a height of 60 metres is among the new products just launched.

Rosenbauer’s multifunctional B60 platform has been specially developed for industrial fire service applications including firefighting, rescues at height, and technical operations. It has a payload of 500kg thanks to lightweight construction and an optimised cage, which provides both front and rear access and space for heavy-duty stretchers. A rescue ladder with rung-levelling adjustment running along the telescopic boom sets provides a second rescue route option.

The platform’s firefighting capabilities include the delivery of 3,800lpm of water from the cage turret, which is permanently connected to the telescopic waterway. The aerial appliance, cage, and turret can all be remotely controlled in case it is necessary to operate the platform unmanned.

The B60 has a five-part telescopic main boom and a two-part cage boom. The secondary element of the cage boom can be telescopically extended and retracted, and the rescue cage moved up or down through 180°.

The platform uses a hydraulic horizontal-vertical jacking system for stability with jacks that can be adjusted and extended up to nine metres. Other safety features include an automatic return function for the rescue cage and the ability to store different cage positions and automatically reposition back to them, as well as a safety lighting system.

Also new from Rosenbauer is the L32A-XS 3.0 aerial ladder with lowerable cage boom. This third-generation iteration combines the advantages of an articulated ladder with an expanded working range – up to 150cm more horizontal reach.

Ideal for limited-space applications, the XS 3.0 requires only 6.15m distance to the ladder object in order to be able to elevate continuously along the facade. It has a road width of 9.50m. The first units are already in use in Frankfurt and Fulda.

‘The XS combines many advantages in one device that otherwise could only be achieved through several different concepts,’ said Sven Lindenfelser, aerials product manager at Rosenbauer. This includes the design of the cage boom, which has a pivot point offset inwards on the ladder set so that it bends away earlier than the cage boom of a conventional articulated ladder.

The L32A-XS 3.0 also features a new controller that provides ten times the computing power of its predecessor and maximum connectivity (via 5 CAN buses) and flexibility through freely programmable inputs and outputs. This means it can be equipped with the latest floodlight and camera systems and automatic functions. It can also be equipped with firefighting equipment and rescue accessories.