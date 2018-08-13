Dual-beam safety light with auto sensor

A safety torch with dual beam and an automatic light sensor is the latest addition to a range of lighting solutions for hazardous working conditions.

Peli Products’ Peli 3345Z0 automatically adjusts its brightness level to its surroundings. The sensor measures the ambient light and automatically adjusts the output, providing a low level of brightness at close range but instantly adjusting to full brightness when focusing at a long distance.

ATEX Zone 0 (Cat 1) certified the 3345Z0 is an LED light that provides both spot and flood beams. It delivers up to 267 lumens with both beams, or 115 lumens in flood mode and 207 as a spot beam. The dual beam means it is possible to simultaneously illuminate objects at close and long range, and the automatically adjusting brightness levels regulate power output, improving its energy efficiency and helping to achieve a runtime of up to 13 hours.

IPX7 ingress protection means the torch can be used in inclement weather. It can be used in either hand-held mode or attached to a safety vest.