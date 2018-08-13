Light that cuts through smoke

A torch manufacturer has added four new models to its range for firefighters.

US-based Nightstick to its Dual-Light technology range that offer improved visibility in hazardous locations by combining a 45-degree floodlight with a 90-degree adjustable smoke-cutting beam.

The new Intrant Class 1 Division 1, ATEX-approved, intrinsically-safe right-angle lights illuminate the user’s feet while walking in addition to providing an adjustable, sharp, 200-lumen LED smoke-cutting light beam to help reduce the possibility of slips, trips, and falls.

The flashlight has a 401-metre ultra-tight beam that is ideal for cutting through smoke and lighting up objects at a distance. The user can select a brightness setting of either 200, 110, or 60 lumens.

The floodlight can be set to either 100 or 40 lumens, and also has a survival-mode setting of 20 lumens that provides sufficient emergency situation lighting for a runtime of 33 hours.

There are four models in the range, all of which are Culus, ATEX, and IECEX certified as intrinsically safe, and are IP-67 rated dustproof and waterproof. Two models, Intrant XPP-5566, are powered by three AA batteries and come in either green or red. The two Intrant XPR-5568 models are powered using a rechargeable lithium-ion pack and include a low-profile charging base, AC and DC charging cords, and AA battery carrier for backup power. They also come in a choice of green or red. All models have a sturdy stainless-steel clip for attachment.