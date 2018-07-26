Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a fire extinguisher!

Iconic fire extinguisher balloon prepares to fly as part of 200th anniversary celebrations.

A distinctive, extinguisher-shaped hot air balloon will shortly be taking off to appear at multiple shows in England.

The striking balloon is taking to the skies as part of Chubb’s 200th anniversary celebrations as well as to raise awareness of fire safety.

Its next appearance will be at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta on 9-12 August, where it wil join 130 hot air balloons from across the world. Phil Hooper, balloon pilot, commented: “The Chubb balloon is iconic in its shape and instantly recognisable, and the fact that the original basket and burner are still in place makes it extra special. To be able to say that I am piloting the balloon for Chubb’s 200th anniversary is a great honour.”

Weather permitting, the fire extinguisher balloon will also fly at the Headcorn Aerodrome Airshow in Kent on 18 August as well as the Chatsworth Country Fair, one of England’s most spectacular outdoor events, on 31 August to 2 September.

Chubb’s fire extinguisher balloon on a recent test flight over the Somerset countryside, in readiness for the forthcoming events.