Dafo Vehicle Fire Protection has been launched

Published:  25 July, 2018

Dafo Brand AB has separated its vehicle fire detection and suppression operations from its core fire safety equipment business to enable it to more closely focus on the long-term continuous development of the vehicle operation.

Dafo Vehicle Fire Protection AB began operating on 1 July 2018 and supplies fire detection and suppression systems for buses and coaches, mining and construction equipment, forestry and waste handling equipment, and material and cargo handling.

Business unit manager Johan Balstad explained that the move will make it easier for the new business to acquire the skills, resources, and capital it needs to develop to meet the growth in global demand and its customers’ requirements.

‘In addition, as part of this growth, the US operations are run through our subsidiary Dafo US, which will strengthen our position in North America,’ he added.

