Reducing carcinogens with CAFS

Published:  25 July, 2018

A CAFS-themed conference has announced a new speaker who will discuss the reduction of carcinogens when using compressed air foam.

ICAFS will be held on 19-20 September at the Novotel Amsterdam Schiphol in The Netherlands,

For this reason, the organisers invited the Deputy Fire Chief of the Reddick Community Fire Protection District Gary Baum over from the US. Baum is a Field Staff Instructor at the Illinois Fire Service Institute, and he will inform the audience about his recent research into whether a Class A compressed air foam system could potentially reduce the carcinogens in residential-structure fire atmospheres.

‘As the request for emergency services ever increases globally, the need to encompass hazard mitigation, fire suppression, property loss prevention, responder safety and environmental protection also has grown exponentially. The use of CAFS provides an invaluable tool to meet such demands. The international fire service is a dynamic fraternity and the need to share forward-thinking ideas and cutting-edge technology is so very important. This is the very reason why the ICAFS symposium is necessary to attend for all hazard mitigation organisations to attend,’ commented Baum.

The event also welcomes two Australian experts in the field of CAFS. Leon ‘Alfy’ Smith has 33 years of experience in the emergency services sector in Australia, where he has worked as a career and volunteer firefighter as well as emergency fleet manager, fire investigator and trainer. Smith is known all over the world. He will provide an insight into a range of considerations concerning scoping, designing and effectively using CAFS capability to maximise safety and effectiveness during both rural and urban operations.

Another new addition to the speaker programme is Dr John Gorrie, who has a PhD in environmental toxicology. He spent over 10 years with the Tasmanian Environment Protection Authority. Gorrie will be presenting on the collaborative work the Tasmanian Fire Service and Environment Protection Authority undertook while the Tasmanian CAFS capability was being developed. He will also discuss the use of Net Environmental Benefit Analysis in fire ground decision making. His presentation will include several case studies where CAFS was used, and where he considers the technology should have been used from an environmental perspective.

For more information, please visit https://icafs.com/

