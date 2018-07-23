First response unit

A new first response unit combines a fire truck, and an aerial platform, and a rescue ladder in a compact and manoeuvrable format.

The first five units are already in use in Asia, with eight more in the pipeline.

Bronto Skylift's F28ALR has a working height of 28 metres and an outreach of 20 metres. It can accommodate a large crew and has substantial locker space for equipment. And, according to Bronto, it has the shortest transportation length in the 28-m class. Combined with variable jacking, this makes it ideal for confined spaces and narrow city streets.

The platform’s water system can discharge water at 3,500 lpm. The pump is located at the back of the platform to allow for quick access even in the transport position and to leave plenty of space for equipment storage. This means the F28ALR can also be used as a regular fire truck/pumper. The primary water and foam tanks can be adjusted to local requirements and any commercial pump can be fitted on the platform.

The rescue cage has a 350kg capacity and can be equipped with integrated outlets for water, breathing air, hydraulics, and electricity. It can also be equipped with other accessories such as a stretcher or a detachable winch to provide additional assistance in demanding rescue operations. The cage comes with heavy-duty EN795-compliant safety harness attachment points as standard.

The F28ALR first response unit uses Bronto’s 5+ control system, which features touch screens, simple navigation, and a modifiable main menu. It is designed to provide precise, smooth and stable movements even in extreme operating conditions and allow firefighters to concentrate on firefighting and rescue operations.