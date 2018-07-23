Firefighting vehicle to be launched in the UK

A new fire truck will be introduced to the UK market during the Emergency Services Show on 19-20 September.

Aebi-Schmidt’s MT750 fire truck, which is used extensively across Europe, will be the focus of this year’s Aebi Schmidt stand at the NEC. ‘We are very sure it will attract much attention from many of the UK’s 52 regional fire and rescue services, thanks to its slim profile, extreme manoeuvrability, off-road capabilities and can-do attitude,’ said Martin Foster Aebi Schmidt’s Key Account Manager.

The Aebi MT 750 features a 156 bhp, six-cylinder VM turbo diesel engine, which is compliant with the latest Euro VIc emissions, the vehicle offers a top speed of 56mph and generates a maximum torque of 500 Nm.

The fire truck is already a strong seller in mainland Europe after being launched three years ago, and is especially popular in Spain, Italy and France, although it also has a strong following in Germany and Croatia.

Most customers are in small town, city or municipality fire departments or in civil protection. However, its versatility and off-road capabilities mean that it is also the favoured tool for fighting forest fires, handling pollution or dangerous goods issues or as an emergency motorway service vehicle.

The MT 750 fire truck is particularly adept in the small narrow streets of old towns and cities where access is limited and where conventional sized fire engines struggle to be effective as they are unable to operate efficiently in narrow openings.

The Aebi fire truck is also used regularly for fighting wildfires as it brings an extremely valuable off-road capability thanks to optional four-wheel drive, which allows it to tackle even the toughest of terrains and working conditions

The vehicle comes as a single cab variant with seating for two or three operatives, or in a double crew cab configuration, which provides seating for up to six firefighters.

Foster sees numerous applications for the MT 750 fire truck in the UK, especially for fire and rescue services, which operate in remote areas where access is often an issue and where heath or moorland fires are a common occurrence.

‘The MT 750 is a highly flexible, manoeuvrable and versatile piece of equipment. This is the first time we have brought it to the UK, but it has been an outstanding performer on mainland Europe for the last three years.

‘We expect it to make a favourable impression with those services for whom off-road capabilities are paramount in dealing with fire outbreaks in remote areas, or those that often need to work in narrow or confined spaces. We are very much looking forward to showcasing it at this year’s Emergency Services Show at the NEC in September,’ he said.