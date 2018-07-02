Countdown begins to the ESS

PREVIEW: The Emergency Services Show, 19-20 September – what’s on?

Visitors to the two-day event will be treated to a number extrication, first aid and trauma challenges hosted by West Midlands Fire Service and judged by the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation. A number of free CPD-accredited seminars covering PPE, research and development, innovations and health and safety will also take place.

Rosenbauer, Angloco, Emergency One and Volvo Trucks are amongst the 450 companies exhibiting at the NEC in Birmingham and displaying the latest in fire appliances, technology and ancillary equipment. A number of global suppliers of PPE and technical clothing will also be on hand to discuss the technical requirements of industrial and municipal brigades, including Armadillo Merino, Bristol Uniforms, Respirex and Safety Components. Specialist Gore will be showcasing its full range of high-performance fabrics offering top-to-toe durable, breathable, waterproof protection for firefighters, such as the Gore-Tex moisture barrier with Crosstech product technology and the new Parallon system.

Training will again be a focal point for the event and equipment providers include Crofton Engineering, which designs, makes and installs fire training facilities, as well as Lyon Equipment, which provides training in rescue at height. Suppliers of simulation aids and training mannequins include Ruth Lee, Bariquins and Simulaids.

The NEC is linked to Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport and is directly accessible from the UK motorway network. Entry to the exhibition and seminars is free, as is parking. To register visit www.emergencyuk.com