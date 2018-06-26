ICAFS announces speaker line-up

Published:  26 June, 2018

On 19 and 20 September 2018, international specialists in the field of compressed air foam will come together at the International Compressed Air Foam Symposium (iCAFS) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

It is the first time that an international CAFS symposium is organized. Various topics such as scientific research, usage, implementation and application of compressed air foam systems will be covered, and best practice will be shared between delegates from the fire and rescue service, other responding and Government agencies as well as academic organisations globally.

 ‘The iCAFS seminar will be a great opportunity for delegates to share good practice and gain a better understanding of the capabilities and practical applications of Compressed Air Foam Systems,’ said  Graeme Day, Fire Service Regulation and Oversight Manager for Heathrow, who will be speaking at the conference. The conference will be led by Ritchie Trompert, Manager Emergency Response of Schiphol Group.

Other speakers include:

  • Dr Niall Ramsden (United Kingdom), LASTFIRE project coordinator
  • Rijk van den Dikkenberg (The Netherlands), Fire Chief & Senior Researcher Dutch Fire Service Academy
  • Dr George Cajaty B. Braga PhD (Brazil), Colonel of the Federal District Fire Department Brasília 
  • Dr John Gorrie PhD (Australia), Environmental Toxicologist
  • Ulrich Schumann (Germany), Deputy Fire Chief & member of the Fire Service Standards committee
  • Leon 'Alfy' Smith (Australia), Fire & Emergency Services Australia
  • Gary Baum (USA), Deputy Chief at the Milford Fire Protection District (Greater Chicago) & Field Staff Instructor at the Illinois Fire Service Institute
  • Luca Parisi (Italy), Deputy Crew Commander Fire & Rescue Services Trento
  • Mark A Cummins (USA), Inventor of the first compressed air foam system in the 1980’s
  • Alberto Acuña, Foam Expert (Spain)
  • Dr-Ing. Stefanie Schubert PhD (Germany), Research Assistant at the Otto-von-Guericke University Magdeburg

Dr Niall Ramsden commented on being invited to speak at ICAFS: ‘Our most recent LASTFIRE research consisted of the most comprehensive end-user driven large-scale tank fire tests for more than 30 years. These trials have shown the potential for CAF application to major incidents. This CAFS conference is a great opportunity to present the results to a highly qualified audience.’

ICAFS will be held at the Novotel Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. The cost for participation in this two-day symposium is € 195.00  (US $170.00) per person and people can also sign up and pay on the days of the conference.

More information can be found on www.icafs.com/programma.

