Bridge rescue

VIDEO Watch the dramatic rescue of three construction workers working underneath the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Prince George’s County, Maryland, following a fatal crash.

The rescue and fire extinguishing operation followed a crash that occurred when a truck with an empty 16m-long trailer struck two other vehicles and then caught fire.

The truck had entered a marked work zone along the left shoulder of the northbound through lanes of I-95/495 on the bridge shortly before 11am on June 20.

Three bridge workers were left suspended under the bridge in an access platform when the crash occurred.

They were rescued by members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and lowered to a boat crewed by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The driver of the truck has been identified as 60-year-old Rodell Jones of New Jersey. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.