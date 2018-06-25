ESS 2018 offers new challenges and workshops

This September sees the return of The Emergency Services Show at the NEC in Birmingham, UK, from 19-20 September.

With plenty of kit, networking, training and demonstrations on offer to visitors from the fire and rescue services. The two-day event takes place in Hall 5 and the outdoor area. Among the highlights are extrication, first aid and trauma challenges run by West Midlands Fire Service and range of free CPD-accredited seminar programmes and workshops. There will be a wealth of expert advice on physical and mental wellbeing as part of the event’s focus on supporting those working in demanding and challenging roles.

Emergency services and partner agencies will share their experiences of responding to real incidents in the Lessons Learnt seminar theatre (sponsored by UCLan PROTECT). In the Health & Wellbeing seminar theatre, visitors will hear from emergency responders who have experienced mental health challenges, and organisations who are implementing change and offering support. Other seminar programmes will cover collaboration and road safety. The College of Paramedics is also returning to deliver its popular programme of free 30-minute CPD workshops which members of the fire and rescue services are welcome to attend.

Around the indoor and outdoor exhibition, visitors will be able to see and touch the latest equipment and discuss solutions to their needs with suppliers including BMW Group, Bristol Uniforms, Jaguar Land Rover, Stryker UK and Vimpex and of course Fire and Rescue Magazine and Industrial Fire Journal. New exhibitors this year include the British Burn Association, Fire Service Research & Training Trust, Haemoconcepts, Headset Services, Oscar Kilo, SimTrainer UK, Strongmind Resilience Training, Sub Zero Technology and UK ISAR.

In the networking hub of the show, The Collaboration Zone, over 80 emergency services, voluntary groups, charities and NGOs will be sharing details of the support they offer, while members of other partner agencies will be available to discuss co-response and other areas of partnership working.

The Emergency Services Show is supported by British APCO, the newly formed Central Programme Office (custodians of the FRS National Operational Guidance Programme), Fire Industry Association, ResilienceDirect, The National Fire Chiefs Council and United Kingdom Rescue Organisation (UKRO) among others.

Entry to the exhibition and seminars is free, as is parking. The NEC is linked to Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport and is directly accessible from the UK motorway network. To register now for free entry visit www.emergencyuk.com