False alarms – the cost

A study has been released that aims to establish the cost of false fire alarms in different European countries.

Carried out by Euralarm, the European association representing the fire safety and security industry, the study focuses on false alarm data collection and analysis from fire detection and fire alarm systems in Germany, UK, Switzerland, Sweden and Austria.

The 62-page study describes how budget cuts and the perceived high rate of false alarms have led to changes in the standard responses of different fire services. In some countries, for example, in order to avoid unjustified costs there is a verification requirement before a response is deployed. The study seeks to establish the true cost of false alarms from country to country, taking into account not only the impact on fire services alone, but also in terms of increased risk to human life.

False Alarm Study: False Alarm Data Collection and Analysis from Fire Detection and Fire Alarm Systems in Selected European Countries describes the processes to initiate fire service intervention, formulas to calculate false alarm ratios, as well as a methodology of the overall analysis. Containing recommendations and strategies to reduce false alarms, the publication discusses why false alarms should be integrated into fire protection and fire alarm strategies and why handling false alarms must become an active part of the management of a site.

The study has been published by Eric Schmidt Verlag and is also available on Amazon.

ISBN: 978-3-503-18100-1

EUR: 29.93