CBRNe community to gather in the Netherlands next month

In addition to a conference, workshops and exhibition, NCT Europe 2018 will feature daily live demonstrations as well as CBRNe training with teams from Ukraine, Italy, Poland, Germany, Czech Republic and Spain.

Organised in partnership with the National Training Centre of the Dutch Ministry of Defence, NCT Europe takes place in Vught, the Netherlands, 3-5 July.

The three-day event will kick-off with the opening plenary chaired by Brig. Gen. (ret.) William King, US Army 20th CBRNe Command. Keynote speakers include Lt. Gen. Hans van Griensven, inspector general of the combined Dutch Armed Forces; Douglas Bryce, joint programme executive officer for chemical and biological defence, JPEO-CBD, USA; Brig. Gen. Moon Sung-joon, commander, Korean (ROK) CBRN School; Col. Alexandre Marcos Carvalho de Vasconcelos, commander 1st CBRN Battalion C.O., Brazilian Army; Col. Burg Valk, commander of the Dutch engineer training centre, Royal Armed Forces of the Netherlands; and HE Nizar Al Herakey, Syrian ambassador in Qatar.

Among the subjects covered by the workshops will be the Skripal attempted assassination in Salisbury and the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

NCT Europe 2018 is organised by the CBRNe Society Foundation, an international non-profit organization which aims to develop and share knowledge, promote innovation and build bridges between relevant governmental, military, industrial and scientific stakeholders in the global CBRNe community.

The full programme with all speakers and their biographies can be found at www.nct-europe.com.