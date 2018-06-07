Message heard

Published:  07 June, 2018

A highly flexible public address and voice alarm system has been launched by Siemens Building Technologies Division this month.

The new Cerberus Pace (public address and controlled evacuation) system is a modular and scalable system that can be customised for buildings of any type or size.

The modular and scalable nature of the system means a full range of components is offered, including control panels, call stations, digital audio matrix and network switches. According to the manufacturer, this flexibility in redundancy and size means that the new system can meet the requirements of any location, whether it be an airport, shopping centre, stadium, university, power plant or even high-rise buildings, where a phased evacuation may be necessary due to narrow escape routes.

The Cerberus Pace enables pre-recorded evacuation messages to be initiated by the fire detection system, manually or by other emergency systems. Emergency responders can also make live announcements through a fire brigade call station to the entire building or to selected zones.

It has also been designed to accommodate the gradual modernisation of previous public address and voice alarm systems while keeping legacy speaker line structures through the use of smart end-of-line modules. The system can be connected to any fire detection system from Siemens or a third-party system that has a compatible I/O interface.

The new system is fully compliant with EN 54-16 and European local codes. It can cover all redundancy levels from individual backup components to complete double structures. Moreover, the network can be made redundant by expanding the EN 54-16 standard single-loop network topology to a double-loop, or double-tree topology, as well as combinations thereof, a requirement in some power plants. To ensure the availability of the speaker lines, 100V-loop isolators keep the speaker line functional in case of short circuits, and end-of-line modules report any malfunctions.

For applications of the public address system such as live announcements, advertisements or background music, the system offers a high-quality sound and low audio latency. In the case of an emergency, the voice alarm system overrides these applications.

Lastly, for convenient setup and management of all components, Cerberus Pace comes with dedicated configuration software. It can be configured live and there is no need for shutdown even during maintenance. Cerberus Pace can also be controlled via remote access for maintenance and for public address applications.

