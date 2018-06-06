Industrial Fire Journal Q2 2018 has been published
Published: 06 June, 2018
The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online.
Contents include:
- Shelter protocols and toxic refuges
- Report on high-ex foam system for a major LNG plant
- A fixed system that uses pressurised foam to extinguish fires
- New technology for recycling AFFF
- Preparing for CBRN incidents at airports
- Conclusive evidence that multi-sensors are best for reduction of false alarms
- IP integration for fire alarm and voice evacuation.
IFJ Q3 will focus on:
- Protection for offshore oil & gas facilities
- Pumps & pump controllers
- Training
- Storage tanks
- Hazmat & decon
- Clean agent technologies
- Tall buildings
- Vehicles and mobile lighting solutions
Bonus magazine distribution: International Water Mist Conference, London; Emergency Services Show, Birmingham; Expo Protection, Paris; Adipec, Abu Dhabi.
Copy deadline: 20 August 2018
If you have a suggestion for an article, please email the editor, j.sanchez@hgluk.com
For commercial enquiries, please contact Brenda Homewood: b.homewood@hgluk.com