Firex – because life safety is a right, not a privilege.

Event preview Be part of the largest global gathering of fire safety professionals, 19-21 June, London.

Bringing together over 17,000 fire safety professionals, manufacturers, consultants, distributors, end-users and installers at London’s Excel in just a few weeks, Firex is renowned as the global centre of excellence for life safety.

Professionals can discover an all-encompassing range of solutions, fully reflective of all key aspects of fire protections, from the latest detection, alarms, sounders and sprinkler systems, through to highly engineered solutions for fire-stopping and passive fire protection. This year Firex is expecting over 140 exhibitors, 33 of which have never exhibited at the show.

Strengthening this breadth and depth, the exhibition welcomes the new Sprinkler Feature Area, with nine new sprinkler exhibitors. Visitors will also benefit from a catalogue of CPD-accredited sessions, keynote speeches and high-level panel debates, all committed to driving and reflect on the changing life safety landscape.

Significantly, every product at Firex International adheres to the most stringent compliance guidelines, giving visitors and their customer’s assurance that products procured are safe and fully approved – meeting legal obligations and ensuring protection.

Firex show features include the ASFP Passive Protection Zone, which will provide facilities managers, contractors, service installers, responsible persons and designer’s easy access to the advice, products, services and best practice guidance they need in relation to ‘built-in’ fire protection. The LPCB Red Book Fire Pavilion will provide information on products and services that have been certified by the highly reputable certification provider.

A main focal point for Firex is the Expertise & Guidance Theatre, which will host case studies, seminars and workshops on best practice and the state of the industry. The Fire Protection Association Infozone will also host a series of free seminars and surgeries covering a variety of topical issues including timber fires, fire risk assessment competency requirements and business continuity planning. Visitors also have the opportunity to meet with FPA experts for informal one-to-one sessions.

Exova Warringtonfire and Exova BM Trada will once again form a central part of the Passive Fire Protection Demonstration zone. Their key message is ‘achieving best practice passive fire protection’ and they will be sharing this expertise across via a series of live installation demonstrations that will take place on their stand on each day of the show.

Providing technical knowledge and advice to anyone who needs it regarding fire safety in the UK, the FIA offers a networking bar, where visitors can discuss the latest technical and legislative topics and gain information on all areas related to fire protection.

The Engineers of Tomorrow competition, which sees young engineers and apprentices compete against each other in a live installation challenge, returns to IFSEC International this year for the 20th time. This year the competition is taking a further step towards tackling the growing engineering skills gap by adding a live installation challenge for fire apprentices, as well as for those from the security sector, following a successful trial in 2017. The competition will pit more than 60 young engineers – working in teams of two – against each other. Heat winners will be invited to the Security & Fire Excellence Awards in November 2018, where an overall winner will be announced and claim a £1,000 (US$1,300) prize.

Inspirational Speakers Programme 2018

Amongst this year’s aspirational speakers include comedian and mental health expert Ruby Wax OBE, Nicky Moffat CBE and Sir Clive Woodward OBE, who’ll take to the stage to deliver fascinating, diverse talks on the need for positive professional environments, communications, conditions and challenges and sustaining and growing a healthy, happy, high-achieving workforce.

Ruby Wax at the Hay Festival 2016 (picture: Andrew Lih)

Ruby combines expert psychological insight with trademark wit and humour, helping individuals and groups understand how to create an open, honest and successful culture. A hilarious yet essential education, not to be missed by responsible employers and employees alike.

Former England rugby coach Clive Woodward during a visit to the ASPIRE Academy (picture: Mohan, Doha Stadium Plus Qatar)

English rugby legend and management pioneer, Clive Woodward takes to the stage to discuss the key attributes needed to create a winning team on and off the pitch; talent, teachability, pressure and will.

With over 30 years’ experience in leadership roles within the British Army, Nicky will provide an informed perspective on strong leadership as well as tangible, tried and tested methodology to drive inclusive change and optimum performance.

Stand-out seminar sessions include on Day 1 the fire sector’s response to the Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety, by Brian Robinson CBE, President of the Fire Sector Federation.

Also on Day 1, a panel from the Fire Sector Federation will review Grenfell-related activities of the last year; discuss proposals for legislative change; and make recommendations for improving fire protection throughout the built environment. The panel, representing different aspects of the fire sector, will be available to answer questions and offer views on developing an appropriate fire safety solution that ensures a tragedy such as Grenfell can never happen again.

Alongside Firex, the International Tall Building Fire Safety Conference takes place over the two days. To learn more about this ticketed conference, click here.

To secure entry to Firex, click here.