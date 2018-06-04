Fire Trade Europe 2018 has been published

The only passive and active fire equipment directory for Europe is out now – read it online.

Now in its 18th year of publishing, Fire Trade Europe 2018 is a unique buyer’s guide for fire equipment and service suppliers. Indexed by product, company and country, the directory is a comprehensive daily reference source that lists many of the major players in the European fire market.

To access the directory, click here.

Companies interested in being included in the next edition should contact the editor Sylke Elder on s.elder@hgluk.com