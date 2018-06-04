What is new in F&R Q2, 2018?

Fire and Rescue, the thought-leading magazine for firefighters around the world has been published again. What can you read in this issue?

Pre-veterinary care for small animals

Colorado firefighter Michael Davis has developed a pre-veterinary care training programme for small animals aimed at emergency responders. He provides essential advice on how to deal with common medical issues faced by furry victims after an incident.

Animal rescue

A Hampshire firefighter has been helping to transform animal rescue in the US.

AFOA update

The new quarterly update from the Airport Fire Officers Association.

Cancer prevention

Dermal absorption of toxic chemicals on PPE is elevating firefighters’ risk of developing cancer, according to a new study from the University of Central Lancashire. F&R looks at research and initiatives from around the world and highlights the steps that can be taken to minimise this risk.

Health monitoring

A new Canadian study strongly recommends the creation of a firefighter wellness surveillance system to help address soaring cancer rates and other health risks.

Flash forward

After a tragic accident forced firefighter Steve Brisebois to reassess his approach to fire combat, he became an advocate for improving firefighting tactics and the use of the transitory attack concept.

Gas detection

As incidents involving chemical weapons increase, gas detection equipment should become part of a firefighter’s standard response kit.

CBRN ARFF incident management

Actions taken in the early stages of a CBRN incident can contain its effects. F&R considers how airport fire services can play a leading role in the initial management of a CBRN incident at an airport.

Invisible hazmat

Hazmat training in confined spaces is about to go to the next level of realism, thanks to technology making its way from the chemical warfare training sector.

Foam: PFAS catcher

A biomaterial that transforms PFAS-contaminated water into discharge-grade water up to ten times faster than current technology is being developed at breakneck speed in London.

Finding the right nozzle

With so many different types and confusing terminology, how can an operational firefighter know which nozzle is best to use? F&R sets the record straight.

Rescue: extrication comment

Vehicles have evolved, rescue tools have improved, but what about rescue concepts and methodologies? F&R questions whether it is time for a refresh if rescuers are to meet the challenges of modern vehicle rescue.

What is coming up in Fire and Rescue Q3, 2018?

Editorial deadline: July 16, 2018

Advertising deadline: August 3, 2018

Regulars:

•Product News

•Events

Features:

Emergency Services Show Preview

If you want to be featured with your text, logo and picture in this extensive preview of the leading event held on 19-20 September 2018 at the NEC in Birmingham, please contact Kelly Francis.

ARFF: Riyadh Airport in profile

A profile on the firefighters on Riyadh Airport in Saudi Arabia

Cross-border exercises

The first trial of a European project kicks off aiming to increase resilience and to drive innovation in crisis management.

Industrial firefighting

How the Dutch safety regions (fire services) are implementing and regulating the NFPA 25 for the Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance of Water-Based Fire Protection Systems.

PPV

PPV has been much publicised throughout the world in both uses of operation, and general principles in order to provide a safer working environment for firefighters. How has the use of PPV developed over time, and in what ways have basic firefighting and equipment changed?

Portable pumps and high volume pumps

F&R reveals the latest case studies, as well as an overview of a range of new pumping equipment launches, including portable and lightweight pumps.

Equipment:

Vehicles

What are the key trends for the fire vehicle industry for the next five years? How do experts see vehicle design change and how will firefighting developments and emission legislation influence what fire trucks look like?

Foams, Powders & Gels

F&R speaks to all major foam producers about the latest fire extinguishing and suppression products launched. In addition, we look at proportioning systems and foam mixers, as well as alternative ways of suppressing fires such as water mist.

PPE: fibres and fabrics

F&R looks at different fibres and fabrics on the market, including for firefighting, rescue, and other types of emergency response operations, including wildland firefighting, water-and high-angle rescue operations.

We also look at new types of helmets and boots.

Thermal Imaging Cameras

What do firefighters think of the latest thermal imaging camera? F&R asks fire brigades all over the world.

Rescue special: defining rescues

We talk to rescue professionals from over the world about case studies that affected them most in their life. Moreover, we look at the equipment they used and recommend.

Training:

Fire and Rescue explores new training initiatives from all over the world and highlights the most exciting new product launches.

