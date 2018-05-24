Safe on the coach

Published:  24 May, 2018

A fire suppression solution for engine compartments in coaches has been developed that complies with new regulations coming into force this summer.

Bus Shield is fully compliant with the new UNECE R107 regulations that become mandatory in July 2018, and which require Class III* coaches to be fitted with fire warning and suppression equipment; Class I and II vehicles are set to follow in 2020.

The new system that has been introduced by Lehavot consists of a linear heat detection system, a command and control unit, and a suppression agent and delivery mechanism. The whole system, which draws on technology developed for war zones, has been designed for integration into buses’ engine compartments.

Lehavot says that the heat detection element, which is based on its Delta 6-series of linear heat detectors, offers lightning-fast detection of any issues within a second, plus a high degree of reliability and low false alarm rates.

Should a fire be detected, suppressants primed in 25-bar pressurised dry chemical agent containers are able to swiftly smother and put out a range of fire types before they can take hold.

Mounted straight in the dashboard, the control unit provides pre-alarm and fire alarm warnings. The system is set to automate responses to threshold heat parameters, thereby providing safety even in the event that a driver has been incapacitated. A manual mode also enables the driver to manually activate suppressants.

Sensitivity can be tailored to individual vehicles and user requirements and, in addition, all alarms, fire events and responses are recorded in the detector, enabling users to download and monitor conditions at any point.

Lehavot says that it developed Bus Shield by leveraging its experience as a primary supplier for all of the in-service military Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles developed to counter the IED threat over the last ten years. This included the development of an advanced fast-release valve that is able to rapidly counter blossoming explosions and keep military operators safe.

As well as compliance with UNECE R107, Lehavot and Bus Shield are certified to ISO 9001:2008, FM-approved, and also bear RISE Institute’s P Mark. In addition, the Delta detectors are rated to MIL-STD 810, 461 and 1275.

* Class III coaches are defined by UNECE as vehicles constructed exclusively for the carriage of seated passengers. Class I are vehicles with areas for standing passengers; Class II are vehicles principally constructed for seated passengers, but designed to allow some standing passengers.

