Cradle for SCBA and extinguishers

Spare SCBA cylinders, water cans, and fire extinguishers can now be safely stored with the new heavy-duty moulded-plastic cradles from Zico Ziamatic.

Zico offers two models. One is a plastic air cylinder cradle with valve strap, called model QS-PC-VS. It features a rugged nylon valve strap that can be bolted nearby, looping around the cylinder neck for added security. Ideal for storing cylinders in wheel-well compartments without needing expensive customised metal fabrication.

The plastic air cylinder cradle with tie-down strap uses the popular, heavy-duty tie-down Strap which loops around the cylinder and cradle with an easy-release buckle for security and speed. This makes the cradle very useful for compartment shelves and more economical than custom-made storage options at the same time.

The Cradle has been designed as a single piece of high-quality, easy-to-clean moulded plastic, which mounts to virtually any horizontal flat surface. It enables the user to store multiple cylinders side by side.