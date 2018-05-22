Holmatro launches 12 bar lifting bags

Maximum safety and control at 50% more power

Published:  22 May, 2018

SPONSORED FEATURE: Holmatro's new 12 bar lifting bag system has been designed for safe and controlled lifting of heavy objects. 

The new lifting bags offer 50% more power and a 50% higher capacity than 8 bar bags of equal size. A new lightweight control unit enables the rescuer to apply this increased power in a safe and controlled way. The range has been equipped with many user-friendly features to help responders do their job safer and easier.

Safe and controlled lifting

The intuitive button operation of the control unit allows for precise and controlled air flow regulation. Lifting stops as soon as the button is released. With the built-in non-return valves, there is no risk of air pressure shifting from one bag to the other. For improved safety the couplers on the control unit and on the hoses unlock in two steps: this releases the pressure before hose disconnection.

With the extra pressure gauge on the control unit, it is easy to keep an eye on the incoming air pressure. Even in the dark, as all pressure gauges are LED-illuminated. For improved visibility, the lifting bags also have reflective markings on both sides.

Ease of use

The increase in lifting capacity means that you can get the same job done with a smaller sized bag at a lower weight. A label with the visual indication of the lifting height helps you to quickly select the right bag. The smaller and lighter bags are easier to manage, especially with the new integrated vulcanized carrying handle.

To facilitate insertion of the bags on a rough surface they have been equipped with slider pads. They also have inserts for lifting eyes on two sides, making vertical placement easier. And to help position a smaller bag on top of a larger one the bags have centre markings on all sides.

Twelve models available

Holmatro offers twelve new lifting bag models, with capacities varying between 2 and 96 tons. The full system is compliant with all relevant safety standards, including EN 13731.

More information and a product demonstration video on www.holmatro.com/en/lifting-bags

Related Articles

  • VR app for public safety users 

    Airbus presented a refined Virtual Reality application for public safety users at Critical Communications World 2018, held in Berlin from 15-17 May.

  • Wearable technology 

    The rapid development of data-driven technologies has the potential to transform the emergency services' critical decision making and improve both safety and operational performance, write Ian Greatbatch and Iain Houseman.

  • Lack of UK regulation causing 'alarmingly high' exposure to cancerous chemicals 

    New research by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has given rise to fresh calls for the UK government to regulate firefighters’ exposure to toxic gases in order to protect them from developing cancer as a result of their occupation.

  • Monitoring heat strain 

    Real‐time monitoring of heat strain in high‐risk workers is now possible through new wearable technology, writes Jose Maria Sanchez de Muniain.

  • What is coming up in Fire and Rescue Q4 2017? 

    We are looking for contributors to the next issue of Fire and Rescue Q4 2017. The deadlines for this respective issue are October 23 for editorial and November 3 for advertising.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Waterax - We move water

Trusted by wildland firefighters around the world, WATERAX sets the industry standard by developing innovative, portable fire pumps and water-handling equipment designed to withstand demanding applications and rugged environments.

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q1 2018

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q1 2018

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2017

Calendar