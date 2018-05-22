Holmatro launches 12 bar lifting bags

Maximum safety and control at 50% more power

SPONSORED FEATURE: Holmatro's new 12 bar lifting bag system has been designed for safe and controlled lifting of heavy objects.

The new lifting bags offer 50% more power and a 50% higher capacity than 8 bar bags of equal size. A new lightweight control unit enables the rescuer to apply this increased power in a safe and controlled way. The range has been equipped with many user-friendly features to help responders do their job safer and easier.

Safe and controlled lifting

The intuitive button operation of the control unit allows for precise and controlled air flow regulation. Lifting stops as soon as the button is released. With the built-in non-return valves, there is no risk of air pressure shifting from one bag to the other. For improved safety the couplers on the control unit and on the hoses unlock in two steps: this releases the pressure before hose disconnection.

With the extra pressure gauge on the control unit, it is easy to keep an eye on the incoming air pressure. Even in the dark, as all pressure gauges are LED-illuminated. For improved visibility, the lifting bags also have reflective markings on both sides.

Ease of use

The increase in lifting capacity means that you can get the same job done with a smaller sized bag at a lower weight. A label with the visual indication of the lifting height helps you to quickly select the right bag. The smaller and lighter bags are easier to manage, especially with the new integrated vulcanized carrying handle.

To facilitate insertion of the bags on a rough surface they have been equipped with slider pads. They also have inserts for lifting eyes on two sides, making vertical placement easier. And to help position a smaller bag on top of a larger one the bags have centre markings on all sides.

Twelve models available

Holmatro offers twelve new lifting bag models, with capacities varying between 2 and 96 tons. The full system is compliant with all relevant safety standards, including EN 13731.

More information and a product demonstration video on www.holmatro.com/en/lifting-bags