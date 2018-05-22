VR app for public safety users

Published:  22 May, 2018

Airbus presented a refined Virtual Reality application for public safety users at Critical Communications World 2018, held in Berlin from 15-17 May.

The company demonstrated a pilot version of its real-time Virtual Reality technology and this solution offers firefighters and police officers the opportunity to carry out complex tasks from remote places through a secure communications infrastructure. 

‘We have integrated the latest developments and this enhances the handling of Virtual Reality applications for users,’ said Rahim Zaknoun, head of Innovation and Developer Ecosystem at Secure Land Communication of Airbus. ‘With our experience of public safety communication situations, we are in a position to put together the best tools and platforms to make remote operations possible.’

During the exhibition CCW, Airbus simulated a scenario in which a firefighter wore a 360-degree camera in a metro station. From a command centre, officers could virtually step into the situation. This Airbus solution, supporting this technology, is based on the so-called Secure Mobile Virtual Network Operator (SMVNO) infrastructure. The basic idea of Secure MVNO is to provide secure and reliable broadband capacities, from network operators to public safety agencies (police, paramedics, fire brigades). In addition, SMVNO and Virtual Reality features can be combined with other narrow- and broadband components of the Airbus Tactilon Suite portfolio.

